DoT instructs telcos to halt USSD call forwarding from April 15, 2024

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has requested telecom operators to stop using USSD-based call forwarding by April 15, 2024, due to misuse for fraudulent activities. The *401# service, commonly used for call forwarding, is being misused for illegal purposes. This step aims to prevent online crimes operated through mobile phones. USSD service allows users to dial codes on their phones for various functions like checking IMEI numbers and phone balances. To tackle this issue, the DoT has ordered all operators to discontinue USSD-based call forwarding services until further notice. This move will help in reducing frauds and unauthorized activities using mobile phones.

DoT Directs Telecom Operators to Deactivate USSD-based Call Forwarding

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently made a call to all telecom operators regarding USSD-based call forwarding. The DoT wants them to deactivate this service by April 15, 2024, and find other ways to handle it.

Cracking Down on Misuse

The DoT shared in an order dated March 28, 2024, that they’ve noticed some fishy business going on with the *401# USSD service, which is popular for call forwarding. It seems like this feature is being exploited for activities that are definitely not cool, especially in the online world. The authorities want to prevent fraud and other crimes happening through mobile devices.

Switching to Safer Options

When it comes to USSD services, users can simply dial a code on their mobile screens to access various functions like checking IMEI numbers or phone balances. However, to tackle the misuse, the decision has been made to halt USSD-based call forwarding services starting April 15, 2024. This pause will remain in effect until further notice.

keep an eye out for updates on how telecom operators plan to handle call forwarding in a more secure manner!