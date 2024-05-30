DoT assigns 160 prefix for incoming service and transaction calls.

In Short:

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has introduced a new 10-digit numbering series starting with 160 for service and transactional calls by government, regulators, and financial entities. This series will help telecom subscribers identify legitimate calls from government bodies and regulated entities, as opposed to fraudulent calls pretending to be government officials. The number format will include codes for the telecom circle, operator, and place of origin. For financial entities regulated by RBI, SEBI, PFRDA, and IRDA, a slightly different numbering format will be used. This initiative aims to enhance communication transparency and protect subscribers from scams.

DoT Allocates 10-Digit Numbering Series Starting with 160

Imagine a world where you can easily differentiate between a call from the government or a financial entity and a fraudulent call. Well, thanks to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), this is now becoming a reality!

The DoT has allocated a separate 10-digit numbering series starting with 160 for service and transactional calls made by government, regulators, and financial entities. This means that when you receive a call from a number starting with 160, you’ll know it’s from an official entity.

What’s in the Number?

According to an office memorandum issued by DoT, the 10-digit number series has been cleverly designed. When you see a number in the 1600ABCXXX format, where AB represents the telecom circle code (like 11 for Delhi, 22 for Mumbai), and C represents the telecom operator code, you’ll immediately know where the call is coming from.

For government and regulators, the number will be issued in the 1600ABCXXX format, while financial entities regulated by organizations like RBI, SEBI, PFRDA, and IRDA will have numbers in the 1601ABCXXX format.

Why It Matters

This move by DoT aims to protect telecom subscribers from falling victim to fraudulent calls. By providing a clear indication of the caller’s identity, subscribers can now trust calls from these official entities and stay wary of potential scammers.

So, the next time your phone rings with a number starting with 160, you can answer with confidence, knowing it’s a call you can trust!