Cabinet Greenlights 730 FM Radio Channels Across 234 Cities and Towns

The Indian government has approved the launch of 730 FM radio channels in 234 new cities and towns, especially in underserved areas. This initiative aims to improve government outreach, enhance local content in native languages, and create jobs. The channels will operate under a new policy with a license fee based on revenue. The move addresses the increasing demand for radio in these areas, supporting local culture and initiatives. There are currently about 400 private FM stations in the country. Recently, the government also inaugurated its 500th community radio station to further enhance local media presence.

Exciting Development in Indian FM Radio Landscape

New Delhi – An exciting wave of change is coming to the FM radio scene in India! On Wednesday, the government officially waved the green flag for the launch of 730 FM radio channels across 234 new cities and towns, backed by an impressive reserve price of Rs 784.87 crore.

Bringing Voice to Aspirational Districts

A significant number of these channels will serve areas classified as ‘Aspirational Districts’, alongside regions impacted by left-wing extremism (LWE) and border districts. By introducing FM radio in these locations, the government aims to enhance outreach and communication with local communities.

Cabinet Approval for New Channels

The Cabinet has embraced this initiative as part of the third batch of ascending e-auctions under the ‘Private FM Radio Phase III Policy’. This decision is poised to not only add to the diversity of content available but also to uplift local dialects and cultures.

Boosting Local Employment

With the rollout of these channels, new job opportunities are likely to pop up, propelling the ethos of ‘vocal for local’ initiatives. Speaking about the rollout, the government emphasized, “The FM radio rollout will fulfil the unmet demand in new cities and towns, which still remain uncovered by private FM radio broadcasting.”

New Licensing Framework

In tandem with this rollout, the Cabinet has also endorsed a proposal that sets the annual license fee (ALF) for FM channels at 4 percent of gross revenue (excluding GST) for these newly introduced areas.

Current Landscape of FM Radio in India

India currently hosts nearly 400 private FM radio channels. Notably, last year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) began exploring guidelines that would permit private FM channels to broadcast news, reflecting a growing trend towards enhancing the informational scope of radio broadcasts.

A Community Focus

Additionally, just last month, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw celebrated a landmark moment by inaugurating India’s 500th community radio station at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in Aizawl, Mizoram. This vital addition to the community radio initiatives is expected to substantially improve the lives of those within the station’s reach.