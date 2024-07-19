Zomato now facilitates ITR filing for delivery partners

In Short:

Zomato Helps Delivery Partners Get Tax Refunds

Attention all Zomato delivery partners! Big news coming your way – Zomato has made it easier for you to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) and get back the 1 percent TDS deducted from your delivery payouts. The company shelled out more than Rs 4000 crore to its delivery partners last year and anticipates about ₹40 crore in TDS amount.

Excited Announcement by Founder & CEO

Deepinder Goyal, the Founder & CEO of Zomato, expressed his excitement about this development. “Thrilled to announce that we have just enabled all our delivery partners to get refunds on their TDS deduction through Income Tax Return (ITR) filing,” he shared.

Within just 48 hours of launching this feature on the Zomato Delivery Partner app, over 1 lakh partners have already started their ITR filing process. The company expects a tax refund of more than ₹40 crore for its delivery partners.

Helping Delivery Partners Navigate Taxes

Goyal emphasized that Zomato is required by the government to deduct 1 percent as TDS from the delivery partner payouts. By enabling the partners to claim this TDS as a refund through ITR filings, Zomato aims to make their lives easier. Many delivery partners will be filing taxes for the first time, opening up opportunities like structured credit and educational scholarships for their children.

It’s a win-win situation for Zomato delivery partners, thanks to this initiative by the company!