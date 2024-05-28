In Short:

Z-Tech India is a company that offers civil engineering services and specialized Geotechnical solutions for infrastructure. It plans to raise ₹37 crore through an IPO on NSE Emerge, offering 33.91 lakh shares at a price band of ₹104-110 each. The company develops sustainable theme parks and provides chemical recovery solutions. It aims to use IPO proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, with upcoming theme parks and ongoing projects in hand.

Z-Tech India Plans to Raise ₹37 Crore Through IPO on NSE Emerge

Exciting news alert! Z-Tech India, a company known for providing civil engineering services and specialised Geotechnical solutions for infrastructure, is all set to raise ₹37 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) on NSE Emerge.

Details of the IPO

The company will be offering 33.91 lakh shares in a price band of ₹104-110 a piece, with the issue opening for subscription on Wednesday. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares and in multiples of 1,200 thereafter.

About Z-Tech India

Based in Delhi, Z-Tech India focuses on developing sustainable theme parks, chemical recovery by treating water from industrial waste, and providing geo technical Specialised Solutions for infrastructure and civil construction projects.

The company has already developed six theme parks in Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh in partnership with local municipal bodies. These parks offer recreational activities and charge an entry fee of an average ₹100 per person.

Future Plans

Z-Tech India is currently working on developing a theme park based on “fast forward sports” which will revolutionize games like pickleball, basketball, football, and golf by reducing the number of players, size of the ground, and playing time.

Insights from Chief Business Officer

Sunil Ghorawat, the Chief Business Officer of Z-Tech, highlighted the company’s unique approach to theme park development. By partnering with municipal corporations, Z-Tech not only gets access to existing parks but also utilizes waste materials to beautify them, all while providing affordable entertainment options to the public.

In the chemical recovery business, Z-Tech recovers chemicals from wastewater and sells both the water and chemicals to generate profits. Unlike theme parks that require hefty investments, Z-Tech is able to operate with just ₹10 crore by reusing waste materials and using government-provided land.

Exciting Times Ahead

With plans to develop 10 new theme parks and over 45 ongoing projects in hand, the future looks bright for Z-Tech India as they continue to innovate and pave the way for sustainable infrastructure solutions.