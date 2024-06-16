Wipro’s Saugat Sindhu: Cybersecurity talent shortage due to rapid evolution

In Short:

Saugat Sindhu from Wipro highlighted the lack of cybersecurity talent in the industry despite its importance. Cybersecurity is now seen as a business enablement function and should not deter doing business. Generative AI is a disruptor, and different sectors face varying levels of risks associated with AI adoption. Wipro embeds security in technology transformations from the start and emphasizes cybersecurity training and certifications for employees.

Cybersecurity Talent Shortage Addressed by Wipro’s Global Head of Strategy & Risk Practice

Have you ever wondered about the evolving landscape of cybersecurity? Saugat Sindhu, the Global Head of Strategy & Risk Practice at **Wipro**, sheds light on the importance of cybersecurity in today’s world. According to Sindhu, cybersecurity is no longer just a corporate function or an item on an audit checklist. It is now a vital business enablement function that every company must prioritize.

The Role of CISO in Ensuring Business Security

A Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) plays a crucial role in ensuring that businesses have the necessary tools and technologies to grow while also minimizing security risks. The advancement of technologies like Generative AI has added a new layer of complexity to cybersecurity.

Risks Associated with AI Adoption

Various sectors, such as healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services, face different levels of risks when it comes to adopting AI technologies. Data vulnerability to attacks like evasion tactics, data poisoning models, and denial of service is a major concern for these industries.

Emphasizing Cybersecurity

At **Wipro**, cybersecurity is a top priority that involves multiple functions working together, including the audit office, risk office, and IT office. The focus is on proactive control measures to prevent cyber attacks and data breaches.

Integration of Security in Technology Transformation

Security is no longer an afterthought in technology transformations but an integral part of the process. **Wipro** ensures that security measures are embedded from the beginning and approved by the risk and audit office before implementation.

Investment in Cybersecurity Training

**Wipro** places a strong emphasis on cybersecurity training for employees and practitioners. By collaborating with universities and offering training programs, the company aims to bridge the gap in cybersecurity talent and meet the evolving demands of the industry.

With over 9,000 cybersecurity specialists and 12 global cyber defense centers, **Wipro** is committed to addressing the cybersecurity challenges faced by businesses worldwide.