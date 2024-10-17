Walmart Boosts US Offerings with More Indian Food and Snack Brands

Walmart is expanding its sourcing of Indian food products in the US, offering snacks and staples for Diwali celebrations. Brands like Britannia and Bikano will debut this holiday season, while others like VAHDAM are already available. Walmart aims to boost exports from India to $10 billion by 2027. Familiar popular items, including Danish Butter Cookies, will return due to high demand.

Walmart Brings a Taste of India to America This Diwali

Walmart is cooking up something special as it gears up to expand its sourcing of delicious Indian food and snacks. In a move just ahead of the vibrant festival of Diwali, the retail giant is teaming up with a variety of suppliers, including well-known names like Britannia, Bikano, VAHDAM, Jayanti Spices, and HyFun, to bring authentic Indian flavors to the US market.

A Tantalizing Range of Offerings

These suppliers are set to deliver a treasure trove of beloved snacks and food items for Walmart’s US customers. Whether you’re preparing for Diwali celebrations or simply stocking up on pantry essentials, the new product lineup has something for everyone. Expect to find premium teas, frozen and ready-to-eat meals, traditional snacks, an array of aromatic spices, and festive packs filled with flavors.

Products Galore for Diwali

Exciting news for Diwali enthusiasts! You can look forward to treats from Britannia and Bikano this festive season. Their delightful offerings will join the already available products from other brands like Regal Kitchen and VAHDAM on Walmart’s shelves.

Moreover, Jayanti Spices and Hyfun Foods have their products featured under Walmart’s celebrated Great Value brand, ensuring that flavor is never in short supply.

A Commitment to Variety

“Walmart is committed to providing our customers with a wide variety of unique and diverse product offerings,” shared Andrea Albright, Executive Vice President of Sourcing at Walmart. She expressed enthusiasm about their aspiration to boost exports from India to a whopping $10 billion per year by 2027. “We’re thrilled to bring a taste of India’s rich culture and traditions to our customers in the US during the holiday season and beyond,” she added.

Discover More Flavors

But that’s not all! Indian food brands are making waves not just in Walmart’s stores, but also through Sam’s Club and online at Walmart.com. The shelves are filled with a plethora of options from other sellers like AB World Foods, Kitchens of India, Pride of India, Rani Brand Authentic Indian Foods, The Cumin Club, and Tasty Bite.

Bringing Back the Favorites

In addition to fostering new supplier relationships, Walmart is reinforcing its partnership with Mrs. Bectors Food Specialties Ltd to keep the beloved Danish Butter Cookies—an absolute hit last holiday season—permanently stocked in US stores. “These cookies are returning by popular demand,” they mentioned.