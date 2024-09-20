Ultraviolette Opens New Electric Motorcycle Center in Hyderabad

In Short:

Ultraviolette, an electric motorcycle company, has launched its experience center, the UV Space Station, in Hyderabad. CEO Narayan Subramaniam emphasized that this facility aims to promote sustainable mobility and enhance the motorcyclist experience. Telangana is becoming a key hub for electric vehicle investments and innovation, supported by its strong tech ecosystem and plans for improved EV charging infrastructure.

<div id="content-body-68660597" itemprop="articleBody"> <h1>Ultraviolette Unveils New Experience Centre in Hyderabad</h1> <p>Exciting news for electric motorcycle enthusiasts! <strong>Ultraviolette</strong>, the innovative electric motorcycle manufacturer, has just opened its much-anticipated experience centre in the vibrant city of <strong>Hyderabad</strong>.</p> <h2>A Bold Step for Sustainable Mobility</h2> <p>In a statement that energized the crowd, <strong>Narayan Subramaniam</strong>, CEO & Co-Founder of Ultraviolette, expressed the significance of this new venture: “The launch of the <strong>UV Space Station</strong> in Hyderabad aligns with our mission to transform the way we look at mobility. Hyderabad, with its thriving tech ecosystem and forward-thinking policies, is an ideal setting for this milestone.”</p> <h2>Commitment to Innovation</h2> <p>Subramaniam continued to emphasize the company’s commitment to sustainable mobility: “The new Space Station showcases our dedication to advancing sustainable mobility while offering an exceptional experience for motorcyclists. As we expand our footprint in <strong>Telangana</strong>, our focus remains on driving innovation and supporting the region’s vision of a smarter and more connected future.”</p> <h2>Expanding the Ultraviolette Presence</h2> <p>This facility in Hyderabad is the latest addition to Ultraviolette’s growing presence, following the successful openings in <strong>Pune</strong>, <strong>Ahmedabad</strong>, and <strong>Kochi</strong>. According to <strong>Jayesh Ranjan</strong>, Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), “Telangana has emerged as a leading destination for electric vehicle (EV) investments, drawing significant interest from both global and domestic players.”</p> <h2>Telangana: A Hub for Electric Vehicles</h2> <p>Ranjan also pointed out that the state is “strongly positioned” as a hub for EV research, development, manufacturing, and widespread adoption. With a keen focus on building a robust EV charging infrastructure and fostering a business-friendly ecosystem, Telangana is paving the way for innovation and growth in electric mobility.</p> </div> <script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

This rewritten news article presents the information in a human-friendly and engaging manner while maintaining the original context and details. The use of subheadings and emphasis on key entities highlights the important aspects of the news.