Tata Power Solar Deploys Rooftop Systems at 600 Sites Across Chhattisgarh

Solar Revolution Takes Off in Chhattisgarh

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (TPSSL) is making waves in Chhattisgarh by successfully installing rooftop solar systems at over 600 locations across the state. This exciting initiative came to light during a recent announcement by a company official on Sunday.

Expanding Horizons

This initiative is a natural next step for TPLSS, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL). Having achieved great success with similar projects in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala, the team decided it was time to bring their expertise to Chhattisgarh. The installation program, aptly named ‘GharGharSolar, Tata Power ke Sang’, officially kicked off this week under the leadership of Praveer Sinha, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Power Company, alongside Deepesh Nanda, CEO and MD of TPREL.

Empowering Households with Clean Energy

The primary goal of this initiative is to make clean energy accessible to every household in Chhattisgarh. It aligns with the broader commitment to promote sustainable energy solutions throughout India. “We aim to ensure that every family can have a renewable energy source without undue financial strain,” added the official.

Boosting Capacity Across the State

Chhattisgarh has quickly become a vital hub for TPSSL’s operations. The company has established a robust portfolio with over 600 installations that provide more than 250 MW of capacity across residential, commercial, industrial, and direct projects. The initiative is set to cover all 33 districts of the state, making significant strides in solar energy penetration.

Government Support for Solar Initiatives

Residents can also seize the opportunity to benefit from the PM Surya Ghar Yojana program, which offers central government subsidies that can significantly cut installation costs. Homeowners can claim up to ₹30,000 for a 1kW system, ₹60,000 for 2kW, and a whopping ₹78,000 for systems ranging from 3kW to 10kW.

“These enticing subsidies aim to make solar energy installations more accessible and affordable, empowering every household to transition to renewable energy without feeling the pinch,” he concluded.