Company Updates

Srivaru Motor Unveils Electric Motorcycle Prana 2.0 Priced at ₹2.55 Lakh

By ITN Media
Two men unveiling new motorcycle on stage.

In Short:

Srivaru Motor has launched the Prana 2.0 electric motorcycle, featuring a range of up to 150 km and priced starting at ₹2,55,150. The Prana Elite variant offers a 250 km range for ₹3,20,250. It has a top speed of 123 km/h, four driving modes, and a mobile app for tracking. Deliveries begin this month, with plans for a sales network across India.

Introducing the Prana 2.0: A Leap into the Electric Future

Exciting news from **Srivaru Motor Private Ltd (SVM)**, a proud member of **Srivaru Holding**! They’ve just unveiled their stunning premium electric motorcycle, the Prana 2.0. This sleek two-wheeler promises to travel up to 150 km on a single charge, making it a game changer in the world of electric vehicles. You can get your hands on this beauty starting at just ₹2,55,150 (ex-showroom, Chennai). And there’s more — it comes in two fantastic variants: Grand and Elite.

Elite Performance with Prana

If you’re craving longer rides, the **Prana Elite** version is your ideal choice, priced at ₹3,20,250 (ex-showroom, Chennai) and boasting an impressive range of 250 km. With the capability to hit a top speed of 123 km/hour, this motorcycle is not just about distance; it’s about speed!

This innovative bike features a high-performance battery made of 46,120 high-energy, long-life cells. Riders can switch between four unique driving modes, allowing for various performance and torque levels, including a reverse mode for easy parking. The company has emphasized its commitment to quality with multiple patents granted for the **Prana**.

Smart Features and Convenient Delivery

But that’s not all! The **Prana 2.0** boasts an integrated mobile application that offers real-time tracking and diagnostic capabilities, ensuring that you’re always in sync with your ride.

Vehicle Delivery

According to **Mohanraj Ramasamy**, the Founder and CEO of **Srivaru Motors**, the development of the **Prana 2.0** was no easy feat. It underwent nearly two years of intense testing and incorporates over 100 new components compared to the previous model.

The company’s manufacturing facility in **Coimbatore** is impressive, currently capable of producing more than 2,000 units per month on a single production line during one shift. They are also ready to scale production swiftly to meet the rising demand from eager customers.


