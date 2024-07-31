Sony India targets ₹150-cr sales during Onam in Kerala

In Short:

Sony India set to bring Cinema Home for Onam in Kerala

Have you ever dreamt of experiencing the magic of the big screen right in your living room? Well, Sony India is making this dream a reality with their new marketing initiative, ‘Bravia Cinema is Coming Home’, specially curated for the festive season of Onam in Kerala.

Aiming high

Sunil Nayyar, the Managing Director of Sony India, believes that the trend of watching movies at home is gaining popularity, and they are all set to enhance this experience for consumers. “We see a surge in demand for high-end products, especially during the festive season in Kerala. Our goal is to reach ₹150 crore in sales this Onam, compared to ₹100 crore last year,” he shared with reporters.

Future prospects

The ambitious target set by Sony India for FY25 is ₹320 crore, marking a 35% increase from the previous year. Nayyar mentioned that the company has achieved a 20% growth consistently and is now aiming for a 30% growth through sales of TV, audio, and digital imaging devices. The upward trend in premium product consumption across the country seems promising, and Sony intends to solidify its position as the top premium brand in India, focusing on the TV segment for growth.

Technological advancements

Exciting news for tech enthusiasts! Sony India is not only focusing on sales but also on innovation. Nayyar hinted at the introduction of new technologies across all product categories, promising a delightful experience for consumers.