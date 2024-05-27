Skoda Volkswagen’s Chakan plant reaches 1.5 million units milestone

In Short:

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Ltd announced the production of over 1.5 million vehicles at its Chakan plant in Pune. The plant started with the Skoda Fabia in 2009 and has since added models like VW Vento, Polo, Taigun, Virtus, Kushaq, and Slavia. Over 30% of the cars produced are exported to 40 countries. The company aims to further expand in India to contribute to the automotive industry and the nation’s growth.

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Ltd crosses 1.5 million vehicles produced milestone at Chakan plant

Big news from the Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Ltd, as they announced the impressive feat of producing over 1.5 million vehicles at their Chakan plant in Pune. This is definitely a cause for celebration!

A Decade of Milestones

The journey began back in 2009 with the roll-out of the first car, the Skoda Fabia. Since then, the plant has been bustling with activity, churning out iconic vehicles from the Volkswagen Group such as VW Vento, Polo, Taigun, and Virtus.

INDIA 2.0 Car Range Hits 3,00,000 Units

Adding to the excitement, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India also marked the production of the 3,00,000th unit for the popular INDIA 2.0 car range. This range includes fan-favorites like VW Taigun, Virtus, Škoda Kushaq, and Slavia.

Impressive Global Reach

It doesn’t stop there! The company has managed to export over 30% of its car production to more than 40 countries, solidifying its position as one of the top four exporters of India-made cars.

Commitment to India’s Automotive Industry

In a statement, Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, emphasized the company’s dedication to India’s automotive industry. He highlighted their expansion plans in India and their mission to ‘Innovate Locally, Impact Globally’.

This milestone not only showcases the company’s success but also aligns with the national mission of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, driving growth and prosperity within communities. Here’s to many more milestones and successes for Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Ltd!