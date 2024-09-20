SJS Enterprises Seeks Apology Letters for Reinstating 174 Employees

SJS Enterprises plans to reinstate 174 workers if they provide individual apology letters after their suspensions. Workers allege exploitation, harassment, and unsafe conditions, like strict breaks and health risks. Several have suffered severe health issues, including strokes, and one man died from chemical exposure. The company claims the suspensions were due to a food boycott by the workers.

**SJS Enterprises** Agrees to Reinstate Employees Under Controversial Terms

There’s a significant development at **SJS Enterprises**, where the company, facing accusations for suspending 174 workers at its Bengaluru facility, has taken a controversial step. They’ve stated that they will reinstate these employees—if they each write individual apology letters.

Worker Sentiments: A Call for Justice

As noted by **Harish**, the General Secretary of the **SJS Enterprises Workers’ Union**, the situation remains tense. “The company is unwilling to reinstate us despite our submission of a joint apology letter and expects us to write individual letters for reinstatement,” he shared, highlighting the union’s frustration to businessline.

Serious Allegations Surface

The allegations against **SJS Enterprises** don’t end there. Workers have raised alarming concerns regarding exploitation, sexual harassment, and a serious lack of safety measures within the workplace. **Lokeshwari**, a member of the executive committee of the workers’ union, described the environment, saying, “We are required to wear a band that tracks our time and monitors our breaks. We are only allowed to use the washroom twice during our shifts and can face penalties for exceeding these limits.” Painfully, **Lokeshwari** was among 35 women who were suspended for standing up against management practices.

Moreover, the pressures faced by female workers are astounding, as they reportedly lift heavy weights even during their menstrual periods—adding to the already strenuous work conditions.

A Darker Side: Health Concerns and Safety Lapses

On top of the alleged exploitation, serious health risks are apparent due to the absence of safety precautions. “We have no workplace safety measures, including masks and safety gear,” expressed **Harish**. Tragically, this lack of protection has led to health crises; at least four women have suffered strokes attributed to inadequate temperature regulation, which caused clots in their arteries. In addition, a worker named **Venkatesh H.** tragically passed away after suffering from respiratory complications linked to chemical exposure in the screen printing department. Initially presenting with a dry cough, his condition escalated to fatal lung blockages.

Company’s Response Under Scrutiny

The ongoing situation caught the attention of the media, with businessline being the first to report on the alleged illegal suspension of 192 workers by **SJS Enterprises**; of these, 17 were said to be suspended for disciplinary reasons. During inquiries from the BSE, **SJS Enterprises** explained that the temporary suspensions were necessary due to 174 workers boycotting food, emphasizing that this action was essential to ensure all employees could safely perform their duties.