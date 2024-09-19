Shahlon Silk Expands into Effluent Treatment; Stock Remains Steady

Shahlon Silk Industries Limited, based in Surat, plans to start a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) with an 8 million litres per day capacity. This facility will recycle water and meet environmental standards. The company has experience in CETP operations since 2008, and the project will treat waste from local waterjet looms. Shares were at ₹24.10.

Shahlon Silk Industries Limited Sets Sights on CETP Business

Shahlon Silk Industries Limited, a prominent player in the textile industry, is gearing up to make a splash in the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) sector. This forward-thinking company, based in Surat, has unveiled plans to establish a CETP with an impressive capacity of 8 million litres per day (MLD). The facility will prioritize sustainability, featuring zero liquid discharge and advanced recycling capabilities, alongside necessary effluent conveyance pipelines and treated water distribution networks.

Market Response

As this exciting news breaks, shares of Shahlon Silk Industries Limited are making waves on the BSE, trading at ₹24.10 as of 2:25 PM.

Experience That Counts

Dhirajlal Shah, the company’s chairman, highlighted their extensive experience, mentioning that they have been operating CETP facilities for captive use since 2008. This new venture is aimed at tackling effluent from waterjet looms in the vicinity, more than just fulfilling statutory requirements; it reflects a strong commitment to environmental responsibility.

All Systems Go

Excitingly, Shahlon Silk has already secured the land for this transformative project. Their existing CETP operations are currently situated at their Karanj manufacturing site and within their Textile Park Project, paving the way for this expansion into more eco-friendly practices.