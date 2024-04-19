ReNew partners with JERA to assess green ammonia project in India

In Short:

ReNew Energy Global (ReNew) has signed an agreement with JERA, Japan’s largest power generation company, to develop a green ammonia production project in India. The project will use 500 MW of renewable energy to produce green hydrogen, with a capacity of 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually by 2030. The partnership aligns with India’s Green Hydrogen Mission and Japan’s clean energy goals.

ReNew Energy Global and JERA to Collaborate on Green Ammonia Production Project in India

Exciting news alert! ReNew Energy Global, commonly known as ReNew, has just announced a groundbreaking partnership with JERA, Japan’s largest power generation company. Together, they are set to explore the development of a green ammonia production project right here in India.

An Innovative Collaboration

Through its subsidiary ReNew E-Fuels, ReNew will team up with JERA to assess the potential for a green ammonia production project in Paradip, Odisha. This project will harness the power of approximately 500 megawatts of high-capacity utilisation factor (CUF) renewable energy to create green hydrogen, a crucial ingredient for green ammonia production.

Vision for the Future

By 2030, this project is expected to have the capacity to produce around 100,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually. JERA plans to utilize this green ammonia in Japan, contributing to their efforts towards cleaner energy solutions. A joint study will be conducted to determine the project’s commercial viability.

A Strong Partnership

Over the past seven years, ReNew and JERA have cultivated a solid working relationship. This project will leverage ReNew’s expertise in renewable energy development and solutions, as well as JERA’s proficiency in creating comprehensive value chains.

Aligned with National Goals

This collaboration aligns perfectly with India’s ambitious National Green Hydrogen Mission and Japan’s clean energy objectives. India aims to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, establishing itself as a global leader in green hydrogen. Japan, on the other hand, is implementing new strategies to expedite the shift towards clean energy.

Both companies recognize India as a country brimming with potential for solar and wind power, making it an ideal location for innovative projects like this green ammonia production endeavor. Stay tuned for the exciting developments ahead!