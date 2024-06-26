Radisson Hotels sees India as a crucial market for growth.

In Short:

India is an important market for Radisson Hotel Group, with 10 new hotels signed in different cities like Jawai, Sagar, Yavatmal, Ooty, and Kozhikode. A Radisson Blu hotel will be built in Udaipur with most rooms overlooking a cricket stadium. The group’s expansion in South Asia shows trust from partners and commitment to delivering value. Radisson Hotel Group has over 180 hotels in India.

Radisson Hotel Group Eyes Growth in India

When it comes to growth opportunities, India is a key market for Radisson Hotel Group. According to Executive Vice-President and Global Chief Development Officer Elie Younes, the country presents a promising landscape for the hospitality industry.

New Hotels and Markets on the Horizon

The hotel group recently made headlines by signing deals for 10 new hotels across various locations. These include Jawai in Rajasthan, Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, Yavatmal in Maharashtra, Ooty in Tamil Nadu, and Kozhikode in Kerala. One of the most exciting developments is the upcoming Radisson Blu hotel in Udaipur, where 75% of the rooms will offer stunning views of the Nathdwara cricket stadium. This unique concept will make it the country’s first cricket stadium hotel, as confirmed by the group.

Expanding Footprint and Driving Growth

Speaking about the expansion strategy, Elie Younes highlighted the trust from partners, efficient systems delivery, and the strong brand presence that have fueled the rapid growth in the South Asia region. Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice-President (South Asia) for Radisson Hotel Group, emphasized the importance of entering new markets and strengthening the presence in existing ones to drive growth and value for stakeholders.

With over 180 hotels in operation and development, Radisson Hotel Group stands as one of the largest international hotel operators in India. The relentless focus on expansion and delivering exceptional experiences continues to position the group as a leader in the industry.