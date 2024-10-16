Qualcomm Identifies Ideal Smartphone Price Range of ₹7,000-10,000

Qualcomm announced a focus on affordable smartphones priced between ₹7,000 and ₹10,000, collaborating with various manufacturers, including Xiaomi. They launched the Redmi A4 5G to promote 5G connectivity in India. This budget device aims to enhance smartphone experiences and bridge the digital divide. Qualcomm is also innovating in fixed wireless access technology, hoping to lower costs for smartphone makers.

Qualcomm and Xiaomi Team Up for Affordable 5G Smartphones

On Wednesday, **Qualcomm Technology** made an exciting announcement: they’ve discovered a sweet spot in the budget smartphone market, specifically for devices priced between ₹7,000 and ₹10,000. They are actively discussing collaborations with various handset manufacturers to bring these affordable smartphones to life.

Introducing the Redmi A4 5G

In an inspiring partnership with **Xiaomi**, Qualcomm introduced the **Redmi A4 5G**—a stunning smartphone that comes in under ₹10,000. This launch marks a significant move towards making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone.

5G for a Developed Bharat

As companies look forward to a more advanced India, access to **5G** is seen as a pivotal factor. Qualcomm’s Vice President, *Soin*, emphasized that the **Snapdragon 4s Gen 2** chipset was created with a goal: to enhance consumer experiences through the benefits of **5G connectivity**.

The Launch of Snapdragon 4s Gen 2

Earlier this year, in July, Qualcomm unveiled the **Snapdragon 4s Gen 2**, a budget-friendly **5G** chipset. This was exciting news, especially when Xiaomi was announced as its first smartphone manufacturing partner.

Driving 5G Adoption in India

The **Redmi A4 5G** not only promises affordability but also exceptional performance, making gigabit-fast connectivity a reality for countless Indians. With this device, Xiaomi and Qualcomm are poised to transform the smartphone experience in this price segment while championing the **5G** movement in the country.

“Celebrating a decade in India, the **Redmi A4 5G** represents a significant milestone in our mission to democratize advanced technology for everyone,” stated *Muralikrishnan B*, President of Xiaomi India. He pointed out that the device is specially designed for the Indian market and reflects their vision of ‘**5G for Everyone**’, aiming to reduce the digital divide and expedite India’s transition to **5G**.

Looking forward, Muralikrishnan added that **5G** will play a crucial role in Xiaomi’s ambitious target to sell 700 million devices over the next ten years.

Exploring New Opportunities in Broadband

Besides its mobile endeavors, Soin also shared insights about Qualcomm’s other chip businesses. He remarked on the immense potential of **Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)** in broadband networks, mentioning their relatively low-cost **RedCap** chip as a game changer.

“We’re innovating and investing in this area, and we’re already seeing a considerable business segment developing,” he noted, adding that the prices for chipsets have been significantly decreasing—an essential factor as **Indian OEMs** consistently seek lower costs.