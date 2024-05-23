Portl, a health-tech start-up, secures $3 million in funding.

In Short:

Portl Secures $3 Million in Funding to Revolutionize Fitness and Wellness

Exciting news alert! Portl, a digital fitness and wellness technology startup, has just landed a cool $3 million in funding. The round was led by Bharat Innovation Fund with participation from existing investor Kalaari Capital and new investor T-Hub Foundation. How's that for some serious backing?

Revolutionizing Personalized Fitness

Founded in March 2021 by Indraneel Gupta, Vishal Chandapeta, and Armaan Kandhari, Portl is on a mission to transform the way we approach fitness and wellness. Their flagship product, the Portl Studio, is a game-changer. Using artificial intelligence, it delivers personalized fitness and wellness experiences right to your doorstep, whether you’re at home, a luxury hotel, or the gym.

The Portl Studio features a 43-inch 4K screen, embedded bio-sensors, HD cameras, and edge-AI processing with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. This powerhouse setup offers real-time form feedback, health monitoring, and even telemedicine integrations. Talk about next-level fitness tech!

Empowering Wellness Goals

“At Portl, we are dedicated to reimagining personalized fitness through state-of-the-art technology,” says CEO Indraneel Gupta. “Our vision is to make health and fitness accessible to everyone, no matter where they are. By leveraging advanced AI and innovative hardware, we aim to empower individuals to achieve their wellness goals seamlessly and effectively, delivering personalized experiences at scale and making healthier lifestyles more achievable for all.”

Portl’s AI personalization engine creates custom workout plans tailored to your fitness levels, daily performance, and preferences in real-time. It’s designed to work across various platforms, from smartphones and tablets to smart TVs. This means you can access your personalized fitness journey wherever you go.

So, if you’re ready to take your fitness game to the next level, keep an eye on Portl. With this fresh round of funding, they’re geared up to transform the world of wellness, one innovative tech solution at a time.