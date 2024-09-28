Pidilite Ventures Invests ₹5 Crore in Home Improvement Company

Pidilite Ventures has invested ₹5 crore in Wify, a home improvement services platform specializing in B2B2C solutions. Wify focuses on quality services and supports various brands across sectors, with a client list that includes IKEA and Amazon. Their growth funding will enhance technology and service offerings. Founded in 2019, Wify operates in 80 cities and employs over 3,000 technicians.

Exciting Investment in Home Improvement!

In a move that underscores the booming home improvement sector, Pidilite Ventures, the fully owned subsidiary of Pidilite Industries, has just announced a significant investment of ₹5 crore in Wify (Installco Wify Technology). This funding comes during the company’s pre-Series A round and was spearheaded by Capria and Mount Judi Ventures, with notable participation from Blume Ventures.

Redefining Home Improvement Services

Wify is carving out a niche in the home improvement landscape by specializing in B2B2C services that prioritize both quality and consistency. They’re on a mission to train skilled tradespeople who are dedicated to elevating the reputation of various home improvement brands.

Offering a comprehensive solution, Wify manages everything from workflow processes to after-sales support, catering to both brands and consumers alike. Their impressive portfolio includes home improvement retailers, major e-commerce players, interior design services, and providers of flooring solutions, audio and electronics, as well as home furniture services.

A Bright Future Ahead

Director of Pidilite Ventures, Sanket Parekh, highlighted the impressive growth in India’s home improvement sector, mentioning its vast potential for the future.

“Wify’s innovative approach and commitment to delivering high-quality home improvement services will undoubtedly benefit customers across the board,” he stated.

Fueling Growth with New Investment

The fresh capital injection is set to propel Wify’s growth trajectory, enhancing their technology stack, broadening service offerings, and solidifying their position in the market.

Vikram Sharma, Co-founder of Wify, expressed enthusiasm about the investment, stating that it will help accelerate their mission to contribute significantly to the vision of ViksitBharat, empowering millions of tradesmen in the home improvement sector, while simultaneously serving both brands and households.

About Wify

Founded in 2019 by Vikram Sharma and Deepanshu Goel, Wify is a full-stack B2B2C startup providing home improvement and maintenance services, including installation and after-sales support for consumer durables. Their distinguished clientele features local and international names such as IKEA, Godrej, Amazon, Hettich, Livspace, and Panasonic. With a network of over 3,000 technicians, Wify proudly serves more than 80 cities across India.