Orissa-Bengal Transport Deal for Carrier Bags by Sunflag Iron & Steel

Orissa Bengal Carrier Limited (OBCL) signed a contract to transport 26,000 tonnes of material for Sunflag Iron & Steel Co. This deal is part of OBCL’s regular business, without any related-party involvement. OBCL shares rose 2.73% to ₹60.25. This contract will help OBCL grow in the logistics sector, improving its services for clients in steel and manufacturing.

