Nifty Gains Ground; FII Long Positions Hit 70% Amid 25,200 Resistance Focus

The Indian stock market gained modestly on Friday, with the Nifty 50 up 0.36% and Sensex up 0.32%. Foreign Institutional Investors’ long positions hit 70%, indicating positive momentum. Shilpa Rout noted that if the Nifty sustains above 25,200, it could target 26,000. Positive trends were seen in various sectors, but the automobile sector was weak. Traders are monitoring key support and resistance levels.

Intriguing Day on the Indian Stock Market

As the clock ticked towards midday on Friday, the **Indian stock market** was buzzing with modest gains. The **Nifty 50** index saw an uptick of 0.36%, reaching 25,241.80, while the **Sensex** followed suit with a 0.32% increase, climbing to 82,401.20 by 12:45 PM. This boost in momentum aligns with the latest data showing that **Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs)** have marked their net long positions at an impressive 70%, perfectly matching analyst forecasts.

Analyst Insights on Market Movements

Adding fuel to the fire, **Shilpa Rout**, the AVP of Derivatives Research at **PL Capital – Prabhudas Lilladher**, weighed in on the situation, stating, “As anticipated, our target of 68% has been achieved. If these levels hold, we might see net longs rise to 78% next.”

Key Resistance Levels and Predictions

Looking deeper into the **Nifty’s option chain**, experts identify 25,200 as the immediate resistance level. Rout noted, “If it breaches and maintains this level, the next target will be 26,000.” For investors focused on the **Bank Nifty**, the option chain indicates substantial support at 51,000 and resistance measured at 52,000.

Market Breadth and Stock Performance

The market breadth painted a positive picture, with 2,247 stocks on the rise compared to 1,572 declines on the **BSE**. It’s worth celebrating that 241 stocks reached their 52-week highs, while only 17 hit their 52-week lows.

Among the stars shining brightly on the **NSE**, we had **Power Grid Corporation** leading the charge with a solid 1.98% gain, closely followed by **Cipla** at 1.95%, **Bharti Airtel** at 1.89%, **Mahindra & Mahindra** at 1.83%, and **Divi’s Laboratories** at 1.64%. On the other hand, **Tata Motors** experienced a notable drop of 1.37%, accompanied by fall-offs from **Reliance Industries (-1.05%)**, **ITC (-0.75%)**, **LTIMindtree (-0.49%)**, and **Adani Ports (-0.41%)**.

Sector Analysis: Where to Look

Sector-wise, it appears that **NBFCs**, **Technology**, **Chemicals/Fertilizers**, **Energy**, **Banking**, and **Pharma** sectors are generating positive roll activity, hinting at a bullish sentiment. Conversely, a slight chill has crept into the **Automobile sector**, showing signs of weakness.

Future Outlook: A Cautious Optimism

Rout shared a cautiously optimistic view on the horizon, declaring, “**NIFTY** is a buy as long as the 24,800 zone holds, with positional targets set at 25,700/26,000. Should it fall below this level, the 24,200 zone may come into view.”

Presently, the **Nifty roll rate** is sitting at 69%, which is just below the three-month average of 73%. This lower roll rate might suggest a hint of uncertainty among traders regarding the market’s immediate direction.

What’s Next?

As we shift into the afternoon session, all eyes will be on that critical 25,200 level on the Nifty, a type of make-or-break milestone that could dictate the next big move for the index.