NDTV sees 59% increase in earnings, digital traffic up by 39%

In Short:

NDTV Ltd reported a 59% increase in revenue for the March quarter due to digital expansion, with a 39% rise in traffic. While there was a net loss of ₹8.74 crore, it narrowed from the previous quarter. NDTV Convergence saw a 39% increase in global digital traffic. The company expanded to six channels, with investments in infrastructure impacting short-term finances. NDTV aims to create long-term shareholder value through new product launches and technology investments.

NDTV Witnesses Impressive Growth in March Quarter

Exciting news from NDTV Ltd as they reported a whopping 59 per cent increase in revenue for the March quarter! How? By expanding its digital footprint and attracting a 39 per cent rise in traffic. That’s impressive, right?

Financial Highlights

Although the company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹8.74 crore in January-March, it’s a big leap from the loss of ₹1.35 crore the previous year. The good news is that the loss narrowed from ₹10.13 crore in the December quarter as their digital presence continued to grow, leading to positive results.

Revenue from operations also saw a significant rise to ₹106.52 crore compared to ₹66.96 crore in the same period last year. That’s some serious growth!

Digital Expansion

NDTV Convergence, the digital arm of the company, experienced a remarkable 39 per cent increase in global digital traffic in March 2024 compared to April 2023. This shows the company’s ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences and market trends, driving their impressive growth.

Strategic Expansion and Investments

During the financial year, NDTV expanded its presence by launching new channels like NDTV MP-CG, NDTV Rajasthan, and NDTV Profit. They are also gearing up for the launch of NDTV Marathi on May 1, expanding their reach further.

Investments in state-of-the-art infrastructure and new broadcast facilities in Mumbai and Delhi are paving the way for future growth. While these investments may have impacted short-term financial performance, the company remains focused on creating long-term value.

Future Plans

As the new financial year kicks off, NDTV is not slowing down. They are all set to launch NDTV Marathi and revamp their international offering with NDTV World, featuring original shows with an Indian perspective for a global audience.

Looking Ahead

Despite posting a net loss of ₹22.54 crore for the full 2023-24 fiscal year, NDTV is optimistic about the future. With a focus on innovation, audience expansion, and investment in technology, they are committed to creating long-term shareholder value.

Exciting times ahead for NDTV, keep an eye out for their new offerings and continued growth!