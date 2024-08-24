Mobile Launch Pad Launches Sounding Rocket RHUMI 1 Successfully

**Space Zone India Pvt Ltd** Makes Waves with Launch of RHUMI 1 Rocket

In a thrilling display of innovation, **Space Zone India Pvt Ltd**, an ambitious startup dedicated to rocket engineering, took a giant leap into the cosmos on Saturday. Early that morning, they successfully launched their reusable sounding rocket, **RHUMI 1**, from a mobile launch pad by the picturesque shores of the **Bay of Bengal**.

Launch Details

This exciting event unfolded in the serene town of **Tiruvadanthai**, located about 40 kilometers from **Chennai** along the scenic **East Coast Road**. The rocket roared into action at approximately 7:30 AM, captivating onlookers as it powered upward.

The Rocket’s Design

**RHUMI 1** stands tall at 3.5 meters and boasts a sleek single-piece design, weighing around 80 kilograms. In an impressive feat, the unguided rocket ascended rapidly, disappearing into the clouds shortly after liftoff.

Hybrid Fuel Powering the Flight

This sophisticated rocket is fueled by a unique blend of waxes and utilizes nitrous oxide as the oxidizer, classifying it as a ‘hybrid’ vehicle. With an initial thrust of 2,500 newtons, it demonstrated impressive power as it traveled skyward.

Payload and Technology Inside the Rocket

During this mission, **RHUMI 1** carried three **Cube satellites** designed to meticulously monitor various atmospheric conditions, including cosmic radiation intensity, UV radiation intensity, and air quality. These instruments will play a crucial role in enhancing our understanding of the environment.

Additionally, the rocket deployed 50 unique **Pico satellites**, each tasked with examining different atmospheric parameters such as vibrations, accelerometer readings, altitude, ozone levels, and the presence of both toxic content and molecular bonding of organic and synthetic fibers. Such data will significantly contribute to our grasp of environmental dynamics.

Guidance by Space Experts

Proudly, the startup has been guided by the expertise of **Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai**, a former scientist from **ISRO** (Indian Space Research Organisation). Dr. Annadurai played a pivotal role in historic missions such as **Chandrayaan-1**, **Chandrayaan-2**, and **Mangalyaan**.

A Brief on Sounding Rockets

Being a sounding rocket, **RHUMI 1** follows a trajectory that takes it up to a specified altitude before gracefully descending back to Earth, showcasing the capabilities of modern rocket technology.