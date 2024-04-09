Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar plant expansion drives stock price to record high on NSE

In Short:

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has increased its manufacturing capacity by adding a new assembly line at the Manesar plant, adding 100,000 units annually. This brings the total capacity to 9,00,000 vehicles per year and contributed over 95 lakh units. The company aims to double production to 4 million vehicles in 7-8 years. The new line has improved technology for better productivity and share prices increased slightly.

Maruti Suzuki Boosts Production Capacity at Manesar Plant

Exciting news coming in from Maruti Suzuki India Limited! The automaker has just unveiled a brand new vehicle assembly line at its Manesar plant, increasing their annual capacity by a whopping 100,000 units. This expansion now brings the total manufacturing capability at the state-of-the-art Manesar facility to a whopping 9,00,000 vehicles per annum.

Contributing to Milestones

With this latest addition, the Manesar plant has played a pivotal role in Maruti Suzuki reaching a significant production milestone of over 3 crore units. The company is thrilled to have achieved this feat, thanks to the dedication and hard work of its team at the Manesar facility.

Commitment to ‘Make in India’

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, expressed the company’s strong commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ vision. He shared, “We aim to nearly double our capacity to 4 million vehicles per annum over the next 7-8 years. This capacity addition of 100,000 vehicles per year is a significant step towards this ambitious goal. It will not only help us serve our customers faster but also enhance our overall capability to manufacture up to 23.5 lakh units per annum.”

Embracing Innovation

The new assembly line at the Manesar plant is equipped with cutting-edge technologies that prioritize human ergonomics, boost productivity, and improve traceability throughout the manufacturing process. This emphasis on innovation underscores Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to delivering top-of-the-line vehicles to its loyal customers.

Market Response

Following this announcement, the shares of Maruti Suzuki India Limited saw a slight uptick of 0.01%, reaching ₹12,850 on the BSE. Additionally, the share price hit a record high on the NSE at ₹12,949.70, signaling positive market sentiment towards the company’s growth trajectory.