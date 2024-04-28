Maruti Suzuki’s ‘Green Vehicles’ to exceed 50% market share by FY25 due to strong demand

In Short:

Maruti Suzuki India is on track to have more than 50% of its sales come from green vehicles this fiscal year. The company’s green vehicle sales have been increasing steadily, with CNG models driving a large portion of this growth. Maruti Suzuki also plans to sell 6 lakh units of CNG vehicles in FY25. The company has also achieved milestones in solar power generation and railway despatches.

Maruti Suzuki India’s Green Vehicle Revolution!

Hey there, folks! Guess what? Maruti Suzuki India is on track to achieve a remarkable milestone – more than a 50 per cent share of green vehicles in its overall sales this fiscal year. Pretty cool, right?

Driving Towards a Greener Future

The top carmaker has been steadily increasing its green vehicle sales over the past few years, thanks to its expanded model lineup. The share of green vehicles, including CNG, hybrids, and electric models, rose to 47 per cent in FY24 from 27 per cent in FY22. That’s some serious progress!

Rising Demand for CNG Vehicles

One of the major factors contributing to this growth is the increased availability of CNG vehicles and infrastructure. In fact, CNG vehicle sales soared to about 15 per cent in FY24, up from 10.4 per cent in FY23. And let’s not forget about the hybrids and EVs, whose share is also on the rise.

Setting New Records

In FY24, Maruti Suzuki’s CNG vehicle sales witnessed a significant jump, with over 4.8 lakh units sold. The Ertiga model played a key role in driving this growth. Looking ahead, the company is eyeing sales of 6 lakh CNG vehicles in FY25. That’s pretty ambitious!

Going Strong in the Global Market

Not only is Maruti Suzuki dominating the domestic market, but it’s also setting records in exports. The company achieved its highest-ever annual exports of 2.83 lakh units in FY24. Impressive, right?

Commitment to Sustainability

Maruti Suzuki is also making waves with its sustainability initiatives, increasing its captive solar power generation capacity and ramping up its efforts to reduce carbon footprint. Kudos to them!

On the Fast Track to Success

With a slew of new models and a growing demand for green vehicles, Maruti Suzuki is definitely on the fast track to success. Keep an eye out for more exciting developments from this industry leader!