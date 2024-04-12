Manorama Industries begins commissioning new fractionation plant

In Short:

Manorama Industries Limited’s shares rose by 5.39% after starting a new fractionation plant in Raipur with a 25,000 ton annual capacity. The total fractionation capacity is now 40,000 TPA. President Ashish Saraf expects this increase to boost the company’s growth in the coming years by meeting demand for sustainable Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE) and specialty fats. The company is committed to ESG sustainability practices for long-term value creation. Shares rose to ₹470 on the BSE.

Manorama Industries Limited Boosts Capacity with New Fractionation Plant

Exciting news from Manorama Industries Limited! The company’s shares jumped by 5.39 per cent following the commencement of its new fractionation plant in Raipur. This state-of-the-art plant has an annual capacity of 25,000 tonnes, which is set to increase the company’s total fractionation capacity to 40,000 TPA.

President Ashish Saraf’s Insight

Ashish Saraf, President of Manorama Industries, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “The new plant’s capacity is pegged at 25,000 TPA and we are enhancing our overall fractionation capacity to 40,000 TPA. This boost in capacity is expected to unlock growth in the company’s top-line and bottom-line in the coming years.”

Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

Manorama Industries is dedicated to meeting the rising demand by providing sustainable Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE), specialty fats, and butters amidst inflationary trends. The added capacity reinforces the company’s position in the global CBE and specialty fats and butters industry. They specialize in manufacturing specialty fats, butters, and products for industries including chocolate, confectionery, and cosmetics.

The company stands firm in its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainability practices for long-term growth and value creation for stakeholders.

Market Response

The market responded positively to this news, with shares rising by 5.39 per cent to ₹470 at 10.34 am on the BSE. Investors are showing confidence in Manorama Industries Limited’s strategic growth plans and capacity expansion.