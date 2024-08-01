Mahyco and RiceTec partner to establish agri-climate tech firm in India

In Short:

Mahyco and Savannah Seeds Join Forces to Establish Paryan: A New Approach to Agricultural Solutions

Let’s dive into the world of agriculture where Mahyco, a major seed producer in India, and Savannah Seeds, the Indian arm of US-based RiceTec Inc, have teamed up to create something truly revolutionary. They have come together to form a 50:50 joint venture called Paryan. This new entity aims to tackle the pressing challenges faced by the agriculture sector in the country.

A New Vision for Agriculture

In a recent online interaction with businessline, Shirish Barwale, Managing Director of Mahyco, and Ajai Rana, Chief Executive Officer of Savannah Seeds, shared their excitement about this new initiative. Paryan is not just another company; it is an “agricultural-climate technology” company with a clear mission – to address the challenges of food production and sustainability in the face of global climate change.

Meet Shirish Barwale, Managing Director of Mahyco

Founded in 2024, Paryan is dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative farming practices and seed technologies that focus on sustainable production of two major food crops in India – rice and wheat.

Revolutionizing Farming Practices

Paryan is introducing groundbreaking, eco-friendly wheat and rice technologies that promise to transform the way farmers operate. These technologies, designed to control weeds through mutation and changing DNA sequences, have the potential to revolutionize the agricultural landscape.

Introducing Ajai Rana, Chief Executive Officer of Savannah Seeds Pvt Ltd

While Paryan has already launched the rice technology under the name FullPage®, the wheat technology, named FreeHit®, is set to debut in the upcoming rabi season pending government approvals.

Setting the Stage for Change

Paryan has hit the ground running by introducing the rice technology through two hybrids across 15,000 acres during the current kharif season. The company’s focus on states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh reflects its commitment to tackling the challenges posed by climate change.

Looking Towards a Sustainable Future

By promoting innovative agronomic practices such as direct seeded rice (DSR) and zero tillage of wheat, Paryan aims to usher in a new era of sustainable agriculture. These practices not only improve productivity but also offer environmental benefits, such as reduced methane emissions and water savings.

Empowering Farmers for Success

With a keen eye on empowering farmers, Paryan’s technologies have the potential to significantly increase farmers’ income while ensuring a sustainable future for agriculture in India. The company’s commitment to an open licensing platform underscores its dedication to making these technologies accessible to a wider audience.

Expanding Horizons

Paryan is just getting started on its journey to transform agriculture in India. With a focus on rice and wheat for now, the company envisions a future where its technologies will play a pivotal role in ensuring food security and sustainability for the nation.