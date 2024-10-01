Mahindra & Mahindra Reports Sale of 51,062 SUVs in September

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a 24% increase in domestic wholesales in September, with 51,062 units sold compared to 41,267 last year. However, commercial vehicle sales slightly declined to 23,706 units. M&M’s President announced they will start bookings for the awaited Thar RoXX on October 3 and highlighted a total vehicle sales growth of 16%.

Mahindra & Mahindra Reports Impressive Growth in September Sales

In what can only be described as a high-energy September, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced that they achieved domestic wholesales of 51,062 units. This marks a remarkable increase of 24% year-on-year (YoY), compared to just 41,267 units sold in the same month last year.

A Slight Dip in Commercial Vehicle Sales

On a nuanced note, the company did see a slight dip in its domestic sales for commercial vehicles, which totaled 23,706 units this September, down from 23,997 units in the previous year. While the overall picture is bright, this minor decline highlights the challenges in the commercial segment.

The Excitement for the Thar RoXX

As we embrace the festive spirit of Navratri, excitement builds at M&M with the upcoming launch of the eagerly awaited Thar RoXX. Bookings will officially open on October 3. Sharing insights about the sales performance, Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division at M&M, expressed enthusiasm: “We sold 51,062 SUVs in September, showcasing a growth of 24% and a commendable total of 87,839 vehicles, reflecting a robust 16% growth.

Keeping Up the Momentum