L&T secures solar power projects in the Middle East

Larsen & Toubro’s renewable energy arm has won contracts to build two large-scale solar PV plants in the Middle East. The company did not disclose the contract value, but similar projects cost between ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 crore. The plants will have a total capacity of 3.5 GW and include grid interconnections. L&T aims to expand its green portfolio with these orders.

Larsen & Toubro’s Renewable Energy Arm Wins Big in the Middle East

Exciting news today as Larsen & Toubro announces that its renewable energy arm has secured two major orders from a top developer in the Middle East. The company is set to construct two Gigawatt scale Solar PV plants as part of these new projects.

Project Details

The total capacity of these plants will be an impressive 3.5 GW. In addition to the solar plants, the scope of work includes grid interconnections that involve pooling substations and overhead transmission lines. The company is gearing up to start detailed engineering and initial construction work very soon.

Words from the Chairman

Expressing his enthusiasm for these new projects, L&T Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan stated, “These orders are welcome additions to our green portfolio, as we build the company of the future with next-generation technologies.”

About Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro, a $27 billion Indian multinational enterprise, is known for its expertise in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. The company operates across multiple geographies and continues to make strides in the renewable energy sector.

