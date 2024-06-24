L&T secures contract for 185 MW solar plant with 254 MWh BESS

In Short:

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has won a major order to build a 185 MW solar PV plant with a 254 MWh Battery Energy Storage System in Bihar. The project is estimated to cost between ₹2,500-5,000 crore. The BESS will store solar energy for peak demand periods, regulate frequency and voltage, and provide quick re-energisation after outages. L&T’s expertise in renewable energy solutions makes them a preferred partner for developers worldwide.

L&T bags a big order for Solar Plant and BESS!

Exciting news from Larsen & Toubro (L&T)! They have just announced that they have secured a major order to set up a grid-connected 185 megawatt (MW) solar PV plant along with a 254 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The Project Details

The project cost is estimated to be in the range of ₹2,500-5,000 crore. The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) division of L&T will be taking on this project to build the solar plant at Kajra in Lakhisarai district of Bihar.

Benefits of BESS

The Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) will have a capacity of 254 MWh, allowing the storage of solar energy during low-demand periods and discharging when the demand peaks. It will also help in smoothing the fluctuations in generation, frequency regulation, and voltage support. The BESS comes with a black start capability that will facilitate quick re-energisation after an outage.

Expert Opinion and Analyst Views

A Ravindran, Senior Vice President & Head of Renewable Strategic Business Group at PT&D, expressed his excitement about adding this project to their Renewable EPC portfolio. Prabhudas Lilladher Research Analyst, Amit Anwani, noted that L&T’s PT&D business has won a significant order in Bihar, boosting their YTD order intake.

L&T’s Commitment to Renewable Energy

T Madhava Das, Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities) at L&T, highlighted the company’s expertise in providing renewable energy solutions. He mentioned their diverse portfolio and experience in delivering clean energy solutions across different geographies.

Exciting times ahead for L&T as they continue to lead the way in renewable energy solutions!