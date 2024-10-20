Lenexis Foodworks Plans to Open 100 Stores by March 2025 in Expansion Drive

Lenexis Foodworks, the company behind Chinese Wok and Big Bowl, plans to expand rapidly by opening 100 new stores in 20 cities by FY25. They aim for ₹650 crore in revenue by March 2025, with a goal of reaching ₹1,000 crore by FY26. Focusing on tier-2 and tier-3 cities, they also plan to hire 2,000 new employees soon.

Lenexis Foodworks Sets Sights on Ambitious Expansion

Exciting news in the food industry! **Lenexis Foodworks**, the powerhouse behind popular brands **Chinese Wok** and **Big Bowl Company**, is on a fast track to growth. The company is gearing up to expand into **20 new cities** and open **100 additional stores** by the end of **FY25**. Talk about a big leap forward!

Projected Revenue Growth

With this bold move, the brand anticipates generating a whopping **₹650 crore** in revenue by **March 2025** and aims for an impressive sales run rate of **₹1000 crore** by **FY26**. This signifies a significant upturn in their business strategy and outlook.

Current Market Presence

Currently, **Lenexis Foodworks** boasts nearly **200 outlets** spread across more than **20 cities**. As a quick-service restaurant (**QSR**) brand, it is poised to dominate the **₹25,000 crore** QSR **Chinese cuisine market**. According to **Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal**, the Founder of **Lenexis Foodworks**, the timing couldn’t be better for their expansion plans.

“We’ve seen remarkable growth since the pandemic. In just the last six months, **Chinese Wok** has doubled its revenue at the system level, with **70 percent** increase in same-store sales,” Agrawal shared, highlighting their impressive turnaround.

Strategic Store Openings

As part of this exciting growth, **Lenexis Foodworks** will strategically open **100 new stores** across various cities while also strengthening its presence in existing hotspots—think malls, bustling high streets, and innovative cloud kitchens. Currently, the company operates in **60 malls**, **60 cloud kitchens**, and **80 high streets**.

Focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities

Agrawal elaborated on their expansion strategy, indicating a keen focus on tier-2 and tier-3 cities. “In the near future, we expect that **80-90 percent** of **Chinese Wok’s** growth will stem from these regions,” he said, emphasizing the untapped potential in these markets.

Growing Team to Support Expansion

On top of all this, with a current team of **3,000** employees, **Lenexis Foodworks** is ramping up recruitment to match their growth trajectory. They plan to bring on an additional **2,000 people** in the next six months—a sign of their optimistic outlook.

About Lenexis Foodworks

Founded in **2015**, **Lenexis Foodworks** specializes in **Indianized Chinese cuisine** and has made a name for itself across a variety of cities including **Mumbai**, **Pune**, **Chennai**, **Bengaluru**, **Hyderabad**, **Mysuru**, **Coimbatore**, **Delhi NCR**, **Vadodara**, **Ahmedabad**, **Lucknow**, **Jaipur**, and **Kanpur**.

Recently, the brand made its first move into **Eastern India** with a store launch in **Kolkata** and has plans to expand further into **Patna**, **Bhubaneswar**, **Cuttack**, **Ranchi**, **Raipur**, and **Vizag**.

Also read: **Mankind Pharma** sharpens its focus on specialty products