Kellogg’s launches multi-grain Chocos in India

In Short:

Kellanova India is relaunching Kellogg’s Chocos as Multigrain Chocos to grow its breakfast cereals portfolio. The company aims to increase household penetration, focusing on tier-1 towns. The new Multigrain Chocos is nutritious, with high protein, fibre, and enriched with iron, calcium, and vitamins. It is available in multiple pack sizes. The brand ambassador for the relaunch campaign is Kajol Devgan.

Kellanova India Relaunches Kellogg’s Chocos as Multigrain Chocos

Exciting news from Kellanova India! The leading breakfast cereal product, Kellogg’s Chocos, is now being relaunched as Multigrain Chocos. This move is part of Kellanova’s strategy to expand the household penetration of its breakfast cereals portfolio in India. Formerly known as Kellogg India, the company is making big moves in the market.

Aim for Growth

Vinay Subramanyam, Senior Marketing Director at Kellanova, India and South Asia, shared that the company currently reaches 40-50 million households. With a focus on long-term growth, Kellanova aims to increase household penetration and consumption frequency in tier-1 towns.

Improved Nutrition

The relaunch of Multigrain Chocos comes with a nutritional upgrade. Made from a blend of grains such as wheat, jowar, rice, and corn, the new product is high in protein, fiber, and enriched with iron, calcium, and vitamins. The best part? It contains zero maida, offering a healthier breakfast option.

Availability and Future Plans

Multigrain Chocos is now available in various pack sizes starting from ₹10. You can find it in modern trade and general trade stores, as well as e-commerce platforms. The company has also revamped its muesli portfolio and has exciting new product launches lined up for the future.

Brand Ambassador and Campaign

To support the relaunch, Kellanova has enlisted actor Kajol Devgan as the brand ambassador. A nationwide campaign featuring Kajol will be rolled out across television and digital channels. The digital campaign will extend to OTT, mobile, and gaming platforms. Get ready to see the new Multigrain Chocos everywhere!

Company Split

In October 2023, US packaged food major Kellogg underwent a split, resulting in two separate publicly traded companies: Kellanova and WK Kellogg. Exciting times lie ahead for the newly formed companies!