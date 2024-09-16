Jumboking Plans Rapid Expansion in Bengaluru with 12-15 New Stores Yearly

Jumboking, a fast-food burger chain, is expanding in Bengaluru, planning to open 12-15 new stores each year, targeting a total of 150-200 stores in a decade. With its first store opened in HSR Layout, Jumboking expects strong performance due to Bengaluru’s youthful market. Additionally, they’re expanding in other cities like Ahmedabad and Chennai while strengthening existing locations.

Jumboking’s Ambitious Expansion Plan in Bengaluru

**Jumboking**, the beloved quick-service restaurant (QSR) known for its mouth-watering burgers, is on a thrilling expansion spree in **Bengaluru**. The company has set its sights high, planning to launch several new stores in the city over the next few years, aiming for a remarkable addition of 12 to 15 outlets each year!

Bengaluru: The Burger Capital

“**Bengaluru** is known as the burger capital of the country,” said **Dheeraj Gupta**, the visionary Founder and Managing Director of Jumboking. With its vibrant and youthful population, Gupta is optimistic about the city’s potential, marking this as their second attempt at penetrating the market since they first arrived 12 years ago.

Successful Store Launch in HSR Layout

In August, Jumboking inaugurated its first burger store in HSR Layout, and the early results have been promising! According to Gupta, the store is thriving, exhibiting average sales figures on par with those in major cities like **Mumbai** and **Delhi**.

Future Plans: A Bold Vision

The dynamic South Indian market, which includes **Bengaluru** and **Hyderabad**, is anticipated to contribute 20% to Jumboking’s overall market share. Gupta elaborated on his ambitious growth strategy, stating, “**Bombay**, **Delhi**, **Hyderabad**, and **Bangalore** collectively represent a market of approximately 700 to 800 stores for us. Based on this, we are gearing up to open between 150 to 200 stores in **Bengaluru** over the next decade.”

Expanding Horizons

But that’s not all! Jumboking also has plans to boost its presence in existing markets, aiming to establish 24 new stores in **Bombay** and **Delhi**, along with 12 stores each in **Hyderabad** and **Bengaluru**. The ambitious burger chain also envisions launching outlets in new cities each year to solidify its foothold in the top 5 to 6 urban markets across India.

Focus on Major Cities

“We don’t want to have 500 stores scattered across 200 towns in the country. Our goal is to concentrate those 500 stores in the top 5 to 6 cities,” Gupta explained. This focused approach will enhance efficiencies in supply chain management and marketing, allowing for streamlined operations. Excitingly, as a part of this strategy, the company is also planning to enter **Ahmedabad**, **Kolkata**, and **Chennai** next year!

Strong Financial Performance

Following a robust first quarter, where the company clocked in revenues of ₹35 crore, Jumboking is eyeing an ambitious topline of ₹40 crore for the upcoming third quarter. It’s an exciting time for the burger chain, and fans can’t wait to see what’s next!