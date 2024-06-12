InterGlobe Enterprises triumphs in Bombay Chambers’ awards; Godrej Properties named runner-up

InterGlobe Enterprises, the parent company of Indigo airlines, won the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Champion Award for promoting diversity and inclusion. Godrej Properties was the runner-up. Capgemini won the Gender Equality Champion award. Standard Chartered Bank was recognized for its DEI program. Other awardees included Godrej Properties for LGBTQIA+ inclusion. Nisaba Godrej emphasized the importance of inclusive workplaces with capable leadership and equity. Deloitte was the knowledge partner for the awards.

Indigo’s Parent Company Wins DEI Champion Award

Exciting news coming in as InterGlobe Enterprises Pvt, the parent company of Indigo airlines, has been honored with the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Champion Award by the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry. This prestigious award recognizes organizations that show exceptional dedication to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Recognition for Commitment to DEI

Godrej Properties was named the runner-up in this category, highlighting the efforts made by organizations to foster a more inclusive environment.

Top Honors for Gender Equality

In a separate category, Capgemini was awarded the top prize for its commitment to providing equal growth opportunities for all genders. Additionally, Standard Chartered Bank received recognition for having the best DEI program in place.

Transformative Initiatives for Diversity

This award acknowledges organizations that have implemented innovative initiatives to support underrepresented diversity groups, focusing on aspects such as age, religion, region, or language. The awards were supported by Deloitte as the knowledge partner for the event.

Insights from the Event

During the event, Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, shared insights on the importance of inclusivity in the workplace.

“We are striving towards inclusive manufacturing units, with a strong focus on diversity. Our goal is to have over 50 per cent representation from women and LGBTQ individuals. It’s not just about diversity of perspectives, but also ensuring a safe and supportive environment,” said Godrej.

“Capable leadership and a detailed scorecard are essential for promoting equity within an organization. Recognizing and celebrating the efforts being made is equally important,” added Nisaba.

Awards Across Various Categories

In addition to the DEI Champion and Gender Equality Champion categories, awards were also presented for LGBTQIA+ Inclusion, Disability Confidence and Inclusion, and recognition in the MSME category.

Godrej Properties was honored for LGBTQIA+ Inclusion, acknowledging their active engagement and support for LGBTQIA+ talent within the organization.

LTIMindtree received the disability confidence and inclusion award, while Shashi Natural and Organics​ secured the top spot in the MSME category.

Distinguished Jury Members

The awards were evaluated by a panel of esteemed jury members including Nitin Razdan from Deloitte, Puneet Chhatwal from The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), and Renu Sud Karnad from GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited.