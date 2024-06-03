IndiGo plans to introduce ten new destinations in the fiscal year 2025.

In Short:

IndiGo, a popular airline in India, plans to add ten new destinations in FY25. The new destinations will include both domestic and international locations like Mauritius and Thailand. The CEO mentioned that the international air market from India is growing rapidly, and the airline aims for capacity growth in double digits. They are also expanding partnerships with other airlines, like the recent code share partnership with Japan Airlines.

IndiGo Expanding Its Reach

Exciting news from IndiGo for all the travel enthusiasts out there! The airline is all set to add ten new destinations in FY25, as it aims to grow its presence both within India and overseas.

Upcoming Destinations

The airline’s CEO, Pieter Elbers, announced that these new destinations will include a mix of both domestic and international points. Among them are Mauritius and their third destination in Thailand.

Industry Growth

Elbers also noted that the international air market from India is expanding rapidly, driven by the increasing aspirations of Indian travelers.

Capacity Expansion

Despite facing supply chain challenges, IndiGo reported record profits in the fourth quarter of FY2024. The airline is now looking at a capacity growth in early double digits for FY25, as it continues to add to its network.

Strategic Partnerships

IndiGo has been actively expanding partnerships with other carriers to enhance passenger feed. The latest collaboration with Japan Airlines will improve connectivity for the Japanese carrier to India.

Exciting Partnership

“India and Japan have been strengthening their ties, and this partnership with Japan Airlines will offer more choices for travelers using IndiGo’s extensive network in India,” mentioned Abhijit DasGupta, Senior Vice President at IndiGo.

So, get ready for more travel options and stay tuned for the new destinations to be added by IndiGo in the coming year!