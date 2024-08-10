IGL customers can now pay gas bills at CSC Centres.

In Short:

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) has partnered with CSC e-Governance Services to offer alternate physical payment options in semi-urban and rural areas. Around 45,000 customers will benefit from this initiative in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Payments can now be made conveniently at CSC centres, enhancing customer experience. IGL aims to ensure all customers have access to reliable payment options, regardless of their location or access to technology.

Indraprastha Gas Partners with CSC for Enhanced Customer Service

Imagine living in a rural or semi-urban area and needing to pay your gas bill. You want to have the convenience of making a physical payment, but you are limited by the lack of options available. Well, that is about to change for around 45,000 customers, thanks to Indraprastha Gas (IGL)‘s latest partnership with CSC e-Governance Services (CSC SPV).

Bringing Convenience to Every Corner

IGL has been making strides in digital payments, but they understand the need for physical payment options in areas where they are expanding. With this new partnership, customers in even the remotest corners of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh will have access to reliable and convenient payment options for their gas bills.

A New Era of Payment Options

This collaboration is not just about numbers; it’s a testament to IGL‘s dedication to ensuring that every household, regardless of their location, can easily manage their gas payments. Through CSC’s Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), customers can pay their bills conveniently at authorized CSC centers and receive a hard copy of the receipt immediately.

Managing Director of IGL, Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, expressed his excitement about this partnership, stating, “This is a strategic move to enhance our customer experience and expand our reach across different geographical areas. Our goal is to make gas bill payments easy and accessible for every customer.”

With this initiative, customers in rural and semi-urban areas can now simplify their payment process and ensure that their funds reach IGL securely and efficiently. It’s all about making life easier for those who may not have had access to such options before.

So, next time you need to pay your gas bill, rest assured that IGL is working hard to make the process smoother, no matter where you are located.