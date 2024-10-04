Hockey India League Returns with a New Look Focused on Sustainability

The Hockey India League (HIL) is returning after seven years, featuring both men’s and women’s teams for the first time. Eight men’s teams and six women’s teams will participate, with notable franchises owned by major companies. Player auctions will occur from October 13-15, and the season begins December 28. Organizers aim to boost hockey’s popularity and sponsorships while focusing on profitability.

Exciting Return of the Hockey India League

After a long wait of seven years, the **Hockey India League (HIL)** is making a thrilling comeback with a fresh look! This time around, it will feature both **men’s** and **women’s teams**, marking a monumental step in Indian hockey. Major players like **JSW**, **Vedanta**, and **JK Cement** are hopping on board as franchise owners, setting the stage for an exhilarating season.

Team Line-Up

The league will boast a total of **eight men’s teams** and **six women’s teams**. This year’s event will notably include a standalone women’s league that runs simultaneously with the men’s competition for the very first time!

Men’s Franchise Owners

The ownership for the men’s teams is impressive, including:

**Charles Group** (Chennai)

**Yadu Group** (Lucknow, led by JK Cement)

**JSW Sports** (Punjab)

**Shrachi Sports** (West Bengal)

**SG Sports and Entertainment** (Delhi)

**Vedanta Ltd** (Odisha)

**Resolute Sports** (Hyderabad)

**Navoyam Sports Ventures Pvt Ltd** (Ranchi)

Women’s Franchise Owners

The women’s league is equally exciting with ownership from:

**JSW Sports** (Haryana)

**Shrachi Sports** (West Bengal)

**SG Sports and Entertainment** (Delhi)

**Navoyam Sports Ventures Pvt Ltd** (Odisha)

The franchise fees are set at **₹7 crore** per year for men’s teams and **₹3 crore** per year for women’s teams.

Player Auctions

Mark your calendars! The players’ auctions are scheduled for **October 13-15** in **New Delhi**. The highly anticipated **HIL 2024-25** will kick off on **December 28**, with matches hosted at two venues: **Ranchi, Jharkhand** and **Rourkela, Odisha**.

Vision for the Future

**Dilip Tirkey**, President of **Hockey India**, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “In recent years, both our men’s and women’s hockey teams have shone brightly on the international stage. Reviving the league feels timely and right. We aim to follow a model akin to the **IPL**, focusing on creating a sustainable framework that can invigorate the entire hockey economy in the country.” He emphasized the strategic choice to host the matches at just two venues to enhance profitability.

Call for Sponsorships

When asked about sponsorships, Tirkey remarked, “Indian hockey has historically lagged behind cricket. It’s crucial for Indian corporates and true sports enthusiasts to step up and support the league. We’re actively engaging with various potential sponsors, including those for title sponsorship.” He noted that interest in hockey is on the rise, and they are close to finalizing a broadcast partner.

The Excitement Around HIL

**Parth Jindal**, Founder of **JSW Sports**, shared his thoughts: “Hockey in India is experiencing a revival, and we are committed to being at the forefront of this movement. Punjab and Haryana are known for producing elite athletes, especially in hockey, and we aim to highlight their contributions through our teams. Our commitment goes beyond just the league, and we can’t wait for this journey to unfold.”

**Mahesh Bhupathi**, CEO of **SG Sports and Entertainment**, added, “We are thrilled to be part of this new era of hockey in India. We have full confidence that the **Hockey India League (HIL)** will gain momentum quickly in its initial seasons.”