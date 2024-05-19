Hershey faces lawsuit over missing designs on Reese’s candies

In Short:

Hershey is facing a lawsuit in southern Florida, where consumers claim they were misled about the artistic detail on Reese’s peanut butter candies. They were disappointed to find plain candies instead of the detailed designs shown on the packaging. The lawsuit seeks at least $5 million in damages for false advertising. The consumers would not have bought the candies if they knew they would be unadorned.

Reese’s Consumers Sue Hershey: Where’s the Artistic Detail?

Imagine eagerly opening a bag of Reese’s peanut butter candies, only to find plain treats without the intricate designs shown on the packaging. That’s exactly what four disappointed consumers in southern Florida experienced.

The Disappointment

In a proposed class action lawsuit, the consumers expressed their dismay at the lack of “explicit carved out artistic designs” on the candies they purchased late last year. They felt misled and stated they wouldn’t have made the purchase if they had known the candies would be unadorned.

The candies in question included Halloween and Christmas-themed treats, as well as Reese’s Peanut Butter Foot Balls and Reese’s Medals.

The Evidence

Photos submitted as evidence in the complaint revealed pumpkin-shaped candies missing their eyes and mouths, and a football-shaped treat lacking the stitching that would make it resemble a football instead of an egg.

The Lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed by Nathan Vidal, Debra Kennick, Abdjul Martin, and Eduardo Granados in the Fort Lauderdale federal court. They are seeking at least $5 million in damages for the misleading packaging.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the consumers’ lawyer has taken action against misleading food advertising. He previously filed lawsuits against Burger King and Taco Bell for similar reasons.

Response from Hershey

As of now, Hershey and its legal representatives have not responded to requests for comment regarding the lawsuit.

Stay tuned as this sweet legal battle unfolds!