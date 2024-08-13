Hero MotoCorp’s Q1 Net Profit Projected to Rise by Double Digits YoY

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, is set to show strong financial results for the first quarter, with rising profits and sales driven by new models like the Xtreme 125R and a recovering rural market. Analysts expect double-digit growth in net profit and revenue. Additionally, the company is making progress in electric vehicles and plans to benefit from the festive season.

Hero MotoCorp Poised for Impressive Q1 Results

As we dive into the latest financial predictions, **Hero MotoCorp**, the country’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer, is gearing up to unveil a remarkable financial performance for the first quarter ending June 30. This surge is fueled by robust sales, a resurgence in the rural market, and exciting new additions to their lineup, especially in the 125cc segment with models like the **Xtreme 125R** taking center stage.

A Promising Profit Picture

Last year, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹700.54 crore in the first quarter. This year? Analysts anticipate that figure will experience a double-digit increase, painting a particularly optimistic picture for the months of April through June.

Topline Growth on the Horizon

The good news doesn’t stop there! The consolidated topline is also projected to grow substantially, building on last year’s ₹9,676.55 crore for the same quarter. Experts are excited about the potential growth ahead.

Strategic Focus and Expansion

In the words of **Parth Shah**, a Research Analyst at StoxBox, “The EBITDA margin is expected to grow as the company continues to prioritize premium offerings. They’re banking on gains in both the 125cc and 400cc+ segments, while also making significant strides in the electric two-wheeler market with fresh launches in the mid and mass segments this fiscal year.”

A Seasonal Boost in Performance

As the festive season approaches and the rural economy improves, **Hero MotoCorp** looks set to ride the seasonal wave, further enhancing their performance. Shah believes this will play a crucial role in the company’s financial success.

Employee Incentive Scheme Expansion

In a recent meeting, **Hero MotoCorp** made an exciting announcement regarding their commitment to their team: they allotted 49,008 equity shares of ₹2 each to eligible employees who exercised their stock options under the **Employee Incentive Scheme 2014**. This move highlights the company’s dedication to rewarding its employees.

These newly allocated shares will rank equally with existing equity shares, and as a result, the company’s paid-up share capital has risen to ₹39,99,60,236, divided into 19,99,80,118 equity shares of face value ₹2 each, according to the company’s filing with the stock exchange.

Stock Market Performance

Currently, **Hero MotoCorp** shares are trading at ₹5,355 each on the **BSE**, marking a slight increase of 0.79% from the previous close as of 9.48 AM on Tuesday. It seems the market is responding positively to the company’s forward-looking strategies!