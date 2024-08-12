Gupshup Boosts Workforce by 20% to Address Rising Global AI Demand

In Short:

Gupshup, a conversational AI company, plans to increase its workforce by 20% to 1,400 employees, focusing on growth across various regions including India, Latin America, and Europe. After a 40% growth last year, they are hiring in countries like China and Turkey to meet increasing demand. The company also emphasizes diversity, with a rise in women in senior roles.

<div id="content-body" itemprop="articleBody"> <h2>Gupshup Set to Expand Workforce by 20%</h2> <p>In exciting news for the world of **conversational AI**, **Gupshup** has announced plans to ramp up its workforce by an impressive <strong>20%</strong>, bringing the total to <strong>1,400 employees</strong>. This strategic move is designed to fuel Gupshup's ambitious growth across various regions including **India**, **Latin America**, the **Middle East**, **Southeast Asia**, **Africa**, and **Europe**.</p> <h3>Impressive Growth Numbers</h3> <p>Last year, Gupshup witnessed a phenomenal <strong>40% year-on-year growth</strong>, with certain international markets experiencing a whopping <strong>200%</strong> growth rate. This stellar performance has prompted the company to intensify its hiring initiatives in key regions such as the **Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)**, **Indonesia**, **Malaysia**, **Turkey**, **China**, and the **United States**.</p> <h3>Driving the Conversational AI Revolution</h3> <p>According to **Madhuri Nandgaonkar**, Vice President of HR at Gupshup, "We are on an incredible growth journey fueled by the insatiable demand for conversational AI solutions across the globe.” She continued, “As we expand globally, we are actively seeking top talent in engineering, product development, marketing, and customer support to help us drive this conversational revolution. Our people are our greatest asset, and we are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce that unlocks exceptional value for our customers through innovative conversational experiences.”</p> <h3>A Global Footprint with Local Impact</h3> <p>While **India** remains a cornerstone of Gupshup's operations, regions like **Latin America**, the **Middle East**, **Asia-Pacific**, **Africa**, and **Europe** have rapidly emerged as essential growth drivers over the past three years. Notably, the demand for **Generative AI**-enhanced conversational experiences has led Gupshup to double its team size in **Brazil** and ramp up hiring efforts in **China**, the **GCC**, **Indonesia**, **Malaysia**, and **Turkey**.</p> <h3>Inclusivity and Gender Diversity at Gupshup</h3> <p>Gupshup is also making strides in promoting gender diversity within its workforce. This year alone, the company has seen a remarkable <strong>15% increase</strong> in women occupying senior leadership roles. Furthermore, women make up <strong>22%</strong> of new employee hires and a commendable <strong>33%</strong> of the interns within the company's internship program.</p> <h3>Collaborating with Global Brands</h3> <p>With a growing customer base, Gupshup is partnering with some of the world’s leading brands, including **L’Oréal**, **Procter & Gamble**, **Grupo Carso**, **GoJek**, **Nestle**, **Petromin**, and **Netflix**. Earlier this year, the company also expanded its offerings with the introduction of **Conversation Cloud**, a comprehensive suite of SaaS tools designed to revolutionize business communications.</p> </div> <script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

