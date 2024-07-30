Green Frontier Capital leads $3 million pre-series A round for ElectricPe

In Short:

Bengaluru-based EV charging aggregator ElectricPe has raised $3 million in pre-series A funding led by Green Frontier Capital. Existing investors Blume Ventures, Micelio Fund, and NB Ventures also participated. The funds will be used for growth, innovation, geographical expansion, and launching new products. ElectricPe aims to simplify EV ownership and promote adoption by consolidating charging, purchasing, and servicing. They recently collaborated with Google for real-time charging point updates on Google Maps and Search.

ElectricPe Secures $3 Million in Pre-Series A Round

Exciting news alert! ElectricPe, a Bengaluru-based EV charging aggregator, has successfully raised $3 million in a pre-series A Round. The funding was led by Green Frontier Capital and saw participation from existing lead investors including Blume Ventures, Micelio Fund, and NB Ventures.

Investing in Growth and Innovation

According to Co-Founder and CEO of ElectricPe, Avinash Sharma, the $3 million investment marks the closure of their pre-series A round at $8 million. This journey began last year with an initial $5 million injection of funds.

With this fresh capital, ElectricPe is gearing up for geographical expansion, along with launching new products and technologies. The company’s mission is to simplify EV ownership and bridge gaps in the current EV ecosystem, making it more accessible and user-friendly.

Promoting Electric Vehicle Adoption

ElectricPe is on a mission to promote electric vehicle adoption by consolidating charging, purchasing, and servicing into a single platform. This investment will further solidify ElectricPe’s position as a comprehensive solution for EV users, providing a seamless experience from start to finish.

Innovative Collaboration with Google

Exciting news for tech-savvy EV users! ElectricPe has recently joined forces with Google to enable users to access real-time information about the availability and status of charging points in India. This feature will soon be integrated into Google Maps and Google Search, making it easier for EV owners to find charging stations wherever they go.