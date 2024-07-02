Godrej Properties sells over 2000 Bengaluru homes worth ₹3,150 crore

In Short:

Godrej Properties has had a successful launch of its Godrej Woodscapes project in Bengaluru, selling 2,000 homes worth over ₹3,150 crore. They achieved over 500% growth in sales, surpassing their full-year sales in South India in just the first quarter. The company plans to strengthen its presence in South India with new project launches in Bengaluru and entry into Hyderabad. The stock has surged over 65% this year.

Godrej Properties Achieves Record Sales of 2,000 Homes Worth Over ₹3,150 Crore

Imagine finding your dream home and making it a reality, well that’s exactly what happened at the launch of Godrej Woodscapes in Bengaluru, where Godrej Properties sold 2,000 homes worth over ₹3,150 crore. Talk about a game-changer!

Breaking Records

In a remarkable feat, Godrej Properties achieved over 500% Quarter-on-Quarter (QoQ) growth in sales in Bengaluru, surpassing its full year FY24 sales in South India within the first quarter. This marks the second launch with over ₹2,000 crore sales for the company in the current quarter of Q1 FY25. The sixth launch in the past four quarters to have sold inventory of over ₹2,000 crore during launch. Now that’s what we call impressive!

A Success Story

“This is Godrej Properties’ most successful launch ever in terms of the value and volume of sales achieved and is the second launch with ₹3,000 crore sales in the past three months,” the company proudly stated. Quite the success story, don’t you think?

Future Plans

Godrej Properties has big plans for the future with a robust launch pipeline for FY25, including several new project launches planned in Bengaluru. These planned launches, along with the strategic market entry into Hyderabad, will significantly strengthen the company’s presence in South India. Exciting times ahead!

Words from the CEO

“We are delighted with the response to our project, Godrej Woodscapes. South India is an extremely important region for Godrej Properties, and we aim to further strengthen our presence in the coming years,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties. It’s great to see a company setting such strong goals!

Record Breaker

This achievement comes after Godrej Properties acquired seven acres of land in Thanisandra, North Bengaluru at an estimated revenue of ₹1,200 crore. Now that’s what we call making moves!

Stocks on the Rise

Not only did Godrej Properties make waves in the real estate market, but their stock also saw a significant rise of over 65 per cent this year, compared to a 10 percent rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Talk about a win-win situation!

Exciting Times Ahead

With such groundbreaking achievements and ambitious plans for the future, Godrej Properties is definitely a company to keep an eye on. Who knows what other records they’ll break next!