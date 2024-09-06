Godfrey Phillips Shareholders Support Bina Modi’s Reappointment as MD

In Short:

<div id="content-body-68614714" itemprop="articleBody"> <h1>Major Shareholder Decisions at Godfrey Phillips India</h1> <p>Exciting times ahead for <strong>Godfrey Phillips India (GPIL)</strong>! During their Annual General Meeting held on Friday, an overwhelming majority of shareholders voiced their support for the reappointment of <strong>Bina Modi</strong> as the Managing Director of the Company. A remarkable <strong>87 percent</strong> of votes cast applauded her continuation in this critical role, alongside agreeing to remunerate her for her services. This decision arrives amidst a dramatic backdrop, as the <strong>KK Modi family</strong> grapples with a contentious battle over a staggering inheritance amount exceeding ₹11,000 crore.</p> <h2>Bidding Farewell to Samir Modi</h2> <p>In a pivotal turn of events, the proposal not to fill the vacancy left by <strong>Samir Modi</strong>'s retirement also gained substantial backing, with an astounding <strong>99.3 percent</strong> of voting shareholders giving their thumbs up. This marks a significant moment as Samir Modi has now been officially ousted from the GPIL board, a notable outcome in this ongoing family saga.</p> <h2>Looking Ahead to Bonus Shares</h2> <p>In a promising development, the GPIL board plans to convene later this month to deliberate on the exciting prospect of bonus shares. According to a filing with the <strong>BSE</strong>, a meeting is scheduled for <strong>September 20</strong>, during which they will discuss approving bonus shares at a ratio of <strong>2:1</strong>. This announcement comes on the heels of the crucial AGM, adding an extra layer of anticipation for shareholders.</p> <p>The company’s filing specified, “A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to consider and recommend to the shareholders the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1 i.e. two new fully paid-up equity shares of ₹2 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹2 each, to our equity shareholders by way of capitalization of reserves.”</p> <h2>Bina Modi's Vision for the Future</h2> <p>During her address at the AGM, <strong>Bina Modi</strong>, Chairperson of GPIL, elaborated on the strategic decision to close the retail business under the brand <strong>24Seven</strong>. She clarified that this was a necessary move to sharpen the company's focus on core operations. “This strategy aligns with the Theory of Core Competency put forth by the late global management guru Professor <strong>C.K. Prahalad</strong>. While it was a tough decision to shut down our retail segment, it was essential for the long-term interests of our company and its shareholders,” she emphasized.</p> </div> <script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

