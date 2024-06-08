Gland Pharma appoints Srinivas Sadu as Executive Chairman & CEO

In Short:

Hyderabad’s Gland Pharma has appointed Srinivas Sadu as Executive Chairman and CEO from June 10, 2024. With over 20 years of experience, Sadu has been a key part of the company’s journey and was previously the MD and CEO. He joined Gland Pharma in 2000, became COO in 2011, and has played a role in the company’s growth and success.

Exciting News From Gland Pharma!

Wow, folks! Big news coming from Gland Pharma today! They have just announced that Srinivas Sadu, the current Managing Director and CEO, will be taking on a new role as Executive Chairman and CEO starting June 10, 2024. How cool is that?

A Well-Deserved Promotion

Srinivas Sadu is no stranger to the company, with over two decades of experience under his belt. He has been an integral part of Gland Pharma’s journey and has been instrumental in the company’s growth and success. Talk about a well-deserved promotion!

Also read: Gland Pharma secures USFDA approval for Edaravone and Plerixafor injections

A Long-Standing Career

Sadu took on the role of MD and CEO back in April 2019 and has been making waves ever since. His career with Gland Pharma began way back in 2000, and he has worked his way up the ladder, eventually becoming the chief operating officer in 2011. Now, he’s set to take on an even bigger role as the Executive Chairman and CEO – talk about climbing the corporate ladder!