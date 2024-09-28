GCMMF Reports 11% Rise in Group Turnover, Surpassing ₹80,000 Cr in 2023-24

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), known for its Amul brand, achieved over ₹80,000 crore in revenue for 2023-24, marking an 11% increase from the previous year. Despite this growth, sales volumes dipped due to price hikes. GCMMF, with 36 lakh farmer members, is recognized as the world’s strongest food brand and is expanding its product line and processing capacity.

GCMMF Hits New Heights with ₹80,000 Crore Turnover

Big news from **Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF)**, the powerhouse behind the beloved **Amul** brand! The federation recently announced that its group turnover has soared above **₹80,000 crore** (or USD **10 billion**) for the fiscal year 2023-24. This marks an impressive growth of around **11 percent** compared to **₹72,000 crore** (USD **9 billion**) from last year, 2022-23.

Annual General Meeting Insights

During the recent **50th Annual General Meeting**, held on Saturday, the federation revealed that while growth remains positive, it has dipped from last year’s robust **18 percent**. Officials indicated that this decline was partly due to increased prices of Amul products in the 2023-24 period, impacting overall sales volumes.

Celebrating a Golden Milestone

**Shamalbhai Patel**, Chairman of GCMMF, expressed pride in achieving this milestone: “GCMMF has achieved a historic milestone of emerging as the strongest food brand in the world in its golden jubilee year. We are planning continuous expansion in terms of adding new markets, launching new products, and adding new milk processing capacities across India.”

Brand Recognition and Strength

What’s more, **Amul** has earned a stellar reputation, being recognized as the world’s strongest food brand and the strongest dairy brand according to **Brand Finance**, a leading branding consultancy based in the UK. The brand’s strength can be credited to its outstanding familiarity, consideration, and recommendation metrics, which have propelled it to the forefront of the industry.

Global Dairy Leader

With **36 lakh farmers** spread across **18,600 villages** in Gujarat, GCMMF proudly stands as the world’s largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative. The federation processes an astounding **300 lakh litres** of milk daily and ranks 8th among the top 20 dairy companies globally in terms of milk processing, as noted by the **International Farm Comparison Network (IFCN)**.