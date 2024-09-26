Gartner: AI-Driven PC Shipments to Double, Reaching 43 Million Units This Year

By 2025, AI-powered PCs are expected to reach 114 million shipments, a 165.5% increase from 2024, making up 43% of all PC shipments. AI laptops will dominate, comprising 51% of total laptops. By 2026, large businesses will mainly purchase AI laptops. Companies will prioritize future-proofing and security, rather than seeking premium AI features.

Get Ready for an AI PC Revolution!

Big news for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike! According to a recent forecast by **Gartner**, global shipments of **AI-powered PCs** are set to soar to a staggering 114 million units by 2025. That’s a jaw-dropping increase of 165.5% from 2024!

A Growing Share of the Market

These **AI PCs** are expected to make up an impressive 43% of all PC shipments by 2025, a significant jump from just 17% in 2024. Looking ahead, **AI PC shipments** are projected to hit 43 million units in 2024, which is double the figures from the previous year!

AI Laptops Outshine Desktops

Interestingly, the demand for **AI laptops** is anticipated to outstrip that of **AI desktops**. By 2025, it’s estimated that **AI laptops** will account for a remarkable 51% of total laptop shipments.

What Exactly is an AI PC?

So, what qualifies as an **AI PC**? Gartner outlines that these computers come equipped with an *embedded neural processing unit (NPU)*. This classification encompasses devices running on various systems, including **Windows on Arm, macOS on Arm, and x86 Windows PCs**.

A Shift in Expectations

“We’re witnessing a significant shift in the conversation,” explains **Ranjit Atwal**, Sr Director Analyst at Gartner. He notes that the focus has transitioned from speculating about which PCs might have AI capabilities to anticipating that most PCs will seamlessly integrate **AI NPU** functionalities. Consequently, the NPU is poised to become a standard feature among PC manufacturers.

Future Trends for Businesses

Gartner predicts that by 2026, **AI laptops** will essentially become the sole laptop option for large businesses, jumping from less than 5% in 2023. “As we transition from non-AI PCs to AI PCs, we’ll see a decline in the dominance of x86 architecture, particularly in the consumer AI laptop market,” states Atwal. “However, in 2025, Windows x86-based **AI laptops** will still lead in the business sector.”

Decisions for the Future

When it comes to businesses, Atwal emphasizes that the real question is no longer whether to invest in an **AI PC**, but which one to choose. “Companies may not be willing to pay a premium for AI features, but will see the value in purchasing **AI PCs** as a way to futureproof their operations, ensuring a more secure and private computing experience,” he adds.