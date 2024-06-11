Fast track to young audience: Amul sponsors T20 World Cup

In Short:

Amul sponsors cricket teams like South Africa, USA, and Sri Lanka during the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to reach a young audience. This helps in brand association and awareness. The brand also sponsors teams like Scotland and Ireland. Amul is the world’s biggest probiotic brand, with a 50% increase in buttermilk sales this summer. They offer probiotic buttermilk at ₹30 per litre and have launched a spicy version called “Tadka Chass.”

Amul Sponsoring Cricket Teams to Connect with Young Audience

Do you know what’s the easiest way to catch the attention of a young audience? According to the global dairy giant, Amul, it’s by sponsoring cricket teams! And that’s exactly what they’re doing during the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Three teams benefiting from Amul’s support are South Africa, USA, and Sri Lanka.

Why Team Sponsorships Work

Speaking on this strategy, Jayen Mehta, the managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), highlighted the effectiveness of team sponsorships in today’s media landscape. Having the Amul logo displayed on the USA team’s jersey means visibility on television, digital platforms, and in print – capturing audiences across various continents.

Mehta emphasized how this approach helps in peripheral brand building and creating awareness for other products aimed at the younger demographic.

Also read: T20 World Cup 2024, Ind vs Pak: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by six runs

Expanding Footprint and Growth in Sales

Amul’s association with cricket goes way back, having sponsored teams like Afghanistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka in previous tournaments. Their recent move to sponsor the USA cricket team aligns with their expansion into the United States market, where they launched fresh milk products in March 2024.

Reflecting on the success of their fresh milk initiative in the US, Mehta indicated positive progress without divulging specific numbers.

On a similar note, the Karnataka Milk Federation is also making its mark by sponsoring the jerseys of Scotland and Ireland teams during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, showcasing the Nandini brand logo proudly.

Leading in Probiotic Products

Shifting focus to their probiotic range, Amul has witnessed a significant surge in sales, particularly in their probiotic buttermilk segment. Mehta shared that this summer saw a remarkable 50% increase in sales compared to the previous year.

With their buttermilk production now reaching an estimated 45-50 lakh litres daily, Amul has solidified its position as the world’s largest probiotic brand. The benefits of probiotics in improving gut health and immunity are well-recognized, making Amul’s probiotic offerings highly sought after.

Also read: Afghanistan’s Rashid hails team effort after special New Zealand win

Furthermore, their recent introduction of “Tadka Chass,” a spicy version of buttermilk, adds to their innovative probiotic product line. This move builds on Amul’s history of pioneering probiotic offerings, dating back to their initial foray into probiotic ice creams in 2007.