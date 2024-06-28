ENGIE secures PPA for 200 MW solar project

In Short:

ENGIE has signed a contract to build a 200 MW solar power project in Gujarat, India. This is part of a bigger project by the Gujarat government to build 1,125 MW of solar power plants. The bidding process took place on February 2, 2024, with ENGIE winning 200 MW at a rate of ₹2.62 per unit. This project will help meet increasing energy demands, reduce carbon emissions, and support greener energy in the region.

ENGIE Signs Power Purchase Agreement for 200 MW Solar Project in Gujarat

Exciting news coming from ENGIE as they have just signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 200 megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Gujarat. This project is part of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL)’s larger initiative encompassing 1,125 MW of grid-connected solar PV power projects. The project will be set up within the Gujarat State Electricity Corporation’s Renewable Energy Park at Khavda.

Bringing Solar Power to India

The bidding for this project took place on February 2, 2024, with ENGIE securing 200 MW at a tariff of ₹2.62 per unit. This project by GUVNL aims to boost India’s renewable energy capacity and promote sustainable development in the region.

ENGIE is no stranger to solar projects in Gujarat, with this being their fourth project in the state. Amit Jain, CEO and Country Manager of ENGIE India expressed, “The 200 MW solar PV project under GUVNL’s solar power initiative will address rising energy demands, reduce carbon emissions, and contribute to a greener future. Signing of this PPA marks a significant success for ENGIE India, highlighting our dedication to sustainable energy and India’s renewable energy vision.”

Expanding Renewable Energy Capacity

This project will increase ENGIE’s total capacity in Gujarat to 830 MW, adding to their portfolio of 2.3 GW capacity spread across 19 projects. This marks a significant step towards a more sustainable and greener future for India.