EL&N London: Iconic Lifestyle Cafe Opens at Jio World Plaza, India

EL&N London, a popular lifestyle café known for its Instagrammable designs, has opened its first outlet in India at Jio World Plaza, Mumbai. Launched by Reliance Brands, the café features unique local designs in a spacious 2130 square feet area. Customers can enjoy global menu items, including specialty coffee and handmade pastries, with some dishes customized for local flavors.

Introducing EL&N London in India

Exciting news for café enthusiasts! The beloved lifestyle café brand EL&N London has officially landed in India, thanks to Reliance Brands. The first enchanting outlet has opened its doors in the vibrant Jio World Plaza, located in Mumbai’s bustling Bandra Kurla Complex.

From London to Mumbai: A Taste of Elegance

Founded in 2017 in the stylish district of Mayfair, London, EL&N—which stands for Eat, Live and Nourish—has earned the title of “the world’s most Instagrammable café.” With over 37 locations in major capitals across the globe, it’s now encouraging India to join the café trend!

A Unique Space Awaits You

The new café boasts a generous floor area of 2130 square feet on the second floor of Jio World Plaza, featuring bespoke design elements that are exclusive to the vibrant city of Mumbai. It’s not just a café; it’s an experience!

What to Expect?

According to Reliance Brands, guests can look forward to a feast for the eyes as well as the palate. Expect unique motifs, a stunning custom-made soft pink mesh chandelier, and the signature EL&N florals and foliage, complemented by neon quotes that have become synonymous with the brand.

A Delight for Mumbaikars

Mumbai locals are in for a treat! EL&N will offer a global menu featuring specialty coffee and handmade patisserie, along with dishes specifically tailored to delight local taste buds. Get ready to dine, sip, and snap some stunning photos!