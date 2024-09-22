Diageo India Launches Flavour Lab to Support Local Alcobev Startups

In Short:

The Good Craft Co. Flavour Lab, established by Diageo India, is a Bengaluru-based initiative to support alco-bev start-ups. Opened on September 21, 2024, it aims to promote Indian craft spirits globally. The upcoming Experience Home & Flavour Market in Goa will enhance the craft ecosystem, providing resources for innovation and tasting experiences, ultimately nurturing the industry’s growth and collaboration.

<div id="content-body-68670541" itemprop="articleBody"> <h1>The Good Craft Co. Flavour Lab: A New Era for Indian Craft Spirits</h1> <p>In a move that promises to elevate **Indian craft spirits** on the international stage, **The Good Craft Co. Flavour Lab** has officially opened its doors in **Bengaluru** on **September 21, 2024**. This exciting initiative is part of **Diageo India**'s broader vision to create a nurturing environment for budding alco-bev startups, paving the way for innovative spirits that resonate with both local traditions and global tastes. Not stopping there, the next phase will unveil the **Good Craft Co. Experience Home & Flavour Market** at **Ponda Distillery, Goa**, set to launch in **December 2025**.</p> <h2>A Vision to Amplify Artistry</h2> <p>According to **Vikram Damodaran**, Chief Innovation Officer at **Diageo India**, "**The Good Craft Co.** is more than just a venture; it's a platform designed to spotlight the richness of **India's** diverse distillation heritage." He emphasizes that the country's cultural variation greatly influences its craft spirits, offering a unique tasting experience representative of each region.</p> <p>Launched in **2022** as part of **Diageo India**, The Good Craft Co. seeks to cultivate a robust ecosystem of startups within the Indian spirits industry. This initiative marks **Diageo's** first global effort to build a **direct-to-consumer (DTC)** experiential framework aimed at educating and celebrating the artistry of craft spirits and their creators.</p> <h2>Crafting Quality and Innovation</h2> <p>Damodaran elaborated on their ambitious plans, stating, "We aspire to create spirits of exceptional craftsmanship, much like the **Godawan Single Malt** recently launched. Our goal extends beyond just producing organic craft spirits; we aim to invest in nurturing the entire ecosystem."</p> <h2>A Legacy of Distillation</h2> <p>In **2017**, **Diageo India** revitalized its **Ponda distillery** in Goa, now boasting a capacity of 6KLPD and maturing around **25,000** casks. Among its noteworthy creations is the **Godawan Single Malt**, a tribute to artisanal **Indian craftsmanship** that underscores Diageo's commitment to innovation and investment in the sector.</p> <p>Over the past three years, **Diageo India** has introduced a series of craft spirits, starting with the **Epitome Reserve**, a limited collector's edition, and followed by **Godawan**, a distinguished single malt from **Rajasthan**. Additionally, Diageo Ventures has invested in four notable brands, including **NAO Spirits**, makers of **Greater Than** and **Hāpusa Indian Gin**, and **Maya Pistola Agavepura**, the creators of **Pistola**, an Indian agave spirit.</p> <h2>Support Beyond Investment</h2> <p>Damodaran shared insights on **Diageo**'s open-door strategy: "We are welcoming to all within the ecosystem, whether we've invested in them or not. Many startups reach out for advice early in their product development, seeking guidance on sensory performance and aromatic compounds."</p> <p>The emphasis here is on collaboration; entrepreneurs often find themselves grappling with high costs associated with commercialization. "Access to capital and intellectual infrastructure is crucial for startups," he pointed out, highlighting the lab's capability to conduct experiments, such as chromatography, rapidly and efficiently.</p> <p>This facility operates on a non-paid model reminiscent of tech incubators, offering startups, fermenters, consumers, and industry professionals a collaborative space to thrive.</p> <h2>An Engaging Experience Awaits</h2> <p>The lab features four specialized engagement zones, including the **Academy**, where visitors can explore the intricacies of distillation; **Diageo India's R&D Labs**, encompassing areas like the **Separation**, **Incubation**, and **Molecular Labs**; and a tasting bar showcasing exclusive master samples of whiskies, rums, and aged spirits from **The Flavour Lab's** vault.</p> <p>In addition, the **Good Craft Co. Experience Home & Flavour Market** will provide an immersive journey into the world of craft, complete with distillery tours, microbrewery experiences, and tasting opportunities that highlight collaborations with both **Indian** and **Global** spirit makers.</p> </div> <script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

